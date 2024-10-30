Indie horror games have a special knack for tapping into pure, unfiltered terror. These games may not have the budget of AAA titles, but they more than makeup for it with creativity, atmosphere, and genuine scares. Here are the 10 best indie horror games.

10. The Mortuary Assistant

Kicking off the list is The Mortuary Assistant, a game that perfectly blends mundane, mortuary tasks with spine-chilling paranormal horror. You take on the role of an apprentice at a mortuary, tasked with embalming bodies late into the night. What starts as an ordinary job quickly descends into a nightmare as the spirits of the dead begin to torment you.

As you embalm bodies, things start to go wrong – objects move, lights flicker, and supernatural events escalate. You must manage your tasks while dealing with these hauntings, adding a sense of constant tension.

It’s the mix of calm procedural tasks and sudden supernatural horrors that keep you on edge, never knowing when the next scare will come. The environment enhances the horror, making every task feel like it could lead to something terrifying lurking just out of sight.

9. Sons of the Forest

This sequel to The Forest ramps up the survival horror experience, throwing you onto a hostile island filled with deadly mutants and cannibals. The story revolves around your quest for survival while uncovering the island’s terrifying secrets and dealing with the relentless dangers that hunt you.

The gameplay revolves around gathering resources, crafting shelter, and defending yourself from increasingly dangerous enemies. It blends survival mechanics with horror elements, forcing you to constantly balance your need for food, shelter, and safety while facing off against terrifying mutants and cannibals.

The island’s unpredictable weather and day-night cycle add layers of difficulty, keeping the tension high as danger lurks everywhere.

8. Darkwood

Darkwood is a top-down survival indie horror game where you are stranded in a forest, with your only goal being to survive. The story is told through cryptic encounters with strange inhabitants, where you slowly piece together the events that led to your isolation. The narrative unfolds as you uncover unsettling secrets hidden within the woods.

The gameplay focuses on exploration during the day, where you scavenge for supplies and craft defenses, and then endure terrifying nights where unknown horrors lurk outside your shelter. Managing your resources while keeping your sanity intact becomes increasingly difficult as the danger grows.

The forest setting is oppressive, with an unsettling atmosphere enhanced by the game’s dark and disturbing art style. Each new area is filled with grotesque creatures and terrifying surprises, making every venture into the unknown a test of nerves.

7. Detention (2017)

Detention is a psychological indie horror game set during Taiwan’s White Terror, a period of martial law and political oppression. This 2D side-scroller uses East Asian folklore and real-life historical events to craft a horror experience that feels both personal and haunting. The oppressive atmosphere and disturbing imagery elevate the game beyond simple scares.

The gameplay is a mix of exploration and puzzle-solving, with the characters uncovering clues about their surroundings and how to escape. However, it’s the constant threat of malevolent spirits and the psychological terror that really drives the tension.

Detention seamlessly combines folklore with a tragic historical backdrop, offering a deeper emotional connection alongside its chilling horror.

6. Blasphemous 2

In Blasphemous 2, you play as “The Penitent One,” a lone warrior exploring a nightmarish world of religious zealotry, where dark forces have corrupted the land. The game’s story unfolds through cryptic lore and disturbing imagery, as you battle to free the world from the twisted grasp of a cruel deity.

The game is a side-scroller that focuses on fast-paced combat, with brutal melee action and a range of deadly weapons. You’ll face grotesque enemies and colossal bosses, with each battle requiring precise timing and skill. The game’s blend of horror themes and intense combat makes every encounter both terrifying and rewarding.

The setting, a gothic world inspired by Spanish religious art and folklore, is richly detailed and steeped in an oppressive, macabre atmosphere. The twisted architecture and disturbing character designs create a haunting landscape filled with dread.

5. Signalis

Signalis blends classic survival horror mechanics with a retro, sci-fi aesthetic that draws inspiration from Resident Evil and Silent Hill. You explore a desolate spaceship filled with disturbing, nightmarish creatures while piecing together a cryptic, unsettling narrative. The retro graphics and eerie atmosphere make every encounter feel tense and unpredictable.

You find yourself in a decaying spaceship, cold and mechanical, filled with unsettling imagery and a sense of isolation. Its minimalist design enhances its oppressive atmosphere, creating a haunting environment where every shadow hides a new horror.

It’s a perfect homage to old-school survival horror, with an added layer of mystery and sci-fi intrigue that makes it stand out in the indie horror game genre.

4. Murder House

Murder House delivers pure ’90s slasher horror, complete with PS1-era graphics and a terrifying killer. You play as a news crew investigating an abandoned house once occupied by a serial killer, the Easter Ripper. What starts as a slow exploration quickly spirals into a panic-inducing game of survival as the killer begins stalking you through the house.

Gameplay follows classic survival horror elements, with exploration, puzzle-solving, and moments of pure panic as you’re chased through the house by the killer. The game’s slow buildup to its tense chases creates an atmosphere of dread, making each encounter terrifying.

This game nails the slasher horror vibe, with a terrifying stalker and tension-filled chase sequences that will have you on the edge of your seat. The confined spaces and dated visuals perfectly capture the style of old-school horror, making you feel trapped with no escape.

3. Barotrauma

In Barotrauma, you are part of a crew aboard a submarine, exploring the deep oceans of Jupiter’s moon, Europa. The story revolves around your survival in this hostile environment, where alien creatures, environmental hazards, and malfunctions constantly threaten your life. As you navigate the icy waters, you uncover the moon’s dark secrets while keeping your crew alive.

You’ll manage the submarine and its systems while dealing with dangerous sea creatures and mechanical failures. Each player takes on a role—mechanic, medic, or captain—working together to fix damage, treat injuries, and fight off underwater monsters. You can craft weapons, repair systems, and steer the sub through tight, dangerous spaces. Every dive becomes a tense struggle for survival as oxygen and resources run out.

2. Phasmophobia

Phasmophobia is a multiplayer ghost-hunting experience like no other. You and your friends investigate haunted locations using real ghost-hunting tools, trying to identify the type of spirit that’s terrorizing the place. What makes the game truly terrifying is its unpredictable AI—ghosts will react to your voice, make noises, and even physically manifest, forcing you to flee or hide at the most unexpected moments.

The gameplay is highly cooperative, with each player assigned different tasks, from setting up cameras to communicating with the spirits. The unpredictable ghost AI and voice recognition add a unique layer of immersion, with ghosts responding to your words and actions.

The co-op gameplay, combined with the terrifyingly realistic ghost encounters, makes Phasmophobia one of the most unique and intense indie horror games out there.

1. Visage

At the top of the list is Visage, a psychological horror masterpiece that draws heavy inspiration from P.T. Set in a disturbingly quiet house filled with unsettling memories, Visage doesn’t rely on cheap jump scares. Instead, it creates a slow-burn atmosphere that constantly keeps you on edge. As you explore the house, you’ll uncover tragic stories tied to its former inhabitants, and the more you uncover, the more terrifying the game becomes.

Gameplay is slow and methodical, focused on exploration and unraveling the story. There’s no combat—your only defense is your wits as supernatural forces torment you. The game’s tension builds as you delve deeper into the house’s mysteries, with each room holding a new terror.

The house’s dark past seeps into every corner, creating an atmosphere that’s as terrifying as it is immersive. Its deeply unsettling environment and almost unbearable tension make Visage one of the most terrifying horror games of the past decade.

And those are the 10 best indie horror games.

Most of the titles on this list are available to play on Steam.

