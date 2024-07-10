Best Jade Team Comps in Honkai: Star Rail

Jade is one of the best Pure Fiction characters in Honkai: Star Rail (HSR), but she still needs a strong team supporting her to dominate. Here are the best teammates and team compositions you can make for her in the game.

The Best Teams for Jade in HSR

Due to how her Skill and Talent work, Jade works best in dual-DPS scenarios. She can do the job alone if you’re dedicated enough, but nothing comes close to what she can do alongside the right partners.

Jade-Blade Duo Carry

Jade – Blade – Bronya – Huohuo

Blade is possibly the best possible partner for Jade due to their unique synergy. As a Destruction unit, Blade has the AoE potential that Jade needs to go crazy, and the fact that her Debt Collector buff takes away a small portion of his life also helps Blade set up his own follow-up attack. Although Blade still lacks proper support for his unique scalings, Jade is a good substitute. Slot in any other buffers to complete the team such as Ruan Mei, Bronya, or Tingyun. Abundance sustains are preferred over Preservation ones.

Follow-Up Jade

Jade – Herta – Robin – Aventurine

With an AoE follow-up character as the Debt Collector, Jade can get even better results depending on the content she’s used in, such as Pure Fiction. Herta is the perfect candidate for the role, but Himeko is equally great. Which one you should use depends on availability and the enemy’s weaknesses. Robin and Aventurine are the prime supports for follow-up teams, but other options are great as well. In Pure Fiction specifically, Himeko can be slotted in instead of a Sustain character.

Other Alternatives

If you pulled for E1, Jade can do fairly well even with single-target-focused characters. Characters like Seele, Dr. Ratio, and Topaz are particularly great choices due to their constant attacks, which will stack her up pretty quickly. Other Erudition characters such as Serval can also work well with Jade, so consider them when running a budget team around her in Honkai: Star Rail.

Honkai: Star Rail is available for Android, iOS, PC and PlayStation 5.

