With Week 2 of Season 5, Sledgehammer Games has added a new Aftermarket Part to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. This new Conversion Kit completely overhauls the RPK. Make the most of it with the best JAK Cataclysm loadout in MW3 Season 5.

Best Attachments for the JAK Cataclysm in MW3

The JAK Cataclysm is a complete Conversion Kit that makes the RPK fire .50 cal ammunition in semi-auto fire. This beastly weapon is capable of one-shot Kills in MW3 Multiplayer, so long as the shot hits the target on the torso or above. However, this newfound power comes with some considerable downsides. The biggest way the JAK Cataclysm is balanced is with very slow handling stats and noticeable idle sway. To counteract these, head to Gunsmith and add the following attachments:

Broadside FCT Stock

Improves Aiming Idle Sway, Aim Down Sight Speed, Sprint Speed and Crouch Movement Speed. Cons include Hipfire and Tac Stance Spread, Recoil Control, Aim Walking Speed and Gun Kick Control. Hipfire and Tac Stance Spread won’t really affect the JAK Cataclsym, as its best when ADS. Recoil is also not a major issue, as the weapon’s slow fire rate ensures aim will recenter before the next shot is ready to fire.

True-Tac Grip

This attachment improves Sprint to Fire Speed and Aim Down Sight Speed at the cost of 6% increase in Recoil across the board.

VLK 4.0

This Mid-Zoom Optic is perfect for medium to long-range engagements in MW3 Multiplayer. This Scope also increases ADS Speed by 6% relative to the JAK Cataclysm’s built in Optic.

SZ 1mw PEQ

This laser box increases Aiming Stability without the laser being visible to enemy Operators.

Best Secondary for the JAK Cataclysm

Since the JAK Cataclysm is slow and meant for longer ranges, its best to keep a sidearm handy when using this RPK Conversion Kit. The newly buffed COR-45 is an excellent sidearm choice. This highly mobile pistol is accurate and effective, thanks to its .45 auto ammunition. Here are the best COR-45 attachments to compliment the JAK Cataclysm in MW3:

FJX DIOD-70 Laser

Tactical Grip Cover

XRK Lightning Fire

XRK Pyre-9 Heavy Long Barrel

18 Round Mag

In combination with each other, these attachments make for a dependable, accurate sidearm that is capable of Pistol Fastdraw.

Best Perks for the JAK Cataclysm

Due to its unique role in MW3 Multiplayer, the JAK Cataclysm is best paired with perks to help support your team. With that being said, there’s no better support than air support. To help earn streaks faster and ensure air superiority for your team, use the Mission Control Vest. Similar to Hardline in classic CoD, this Perk reduces the amount of kills and score required to earn streaks, and two Kill Assists count as one Kill or 125 score toward streaks.

Here are the rest of the perks worth running to make the most of the JAK Cataclysm:

Marksman Gloves

Stalker Boots

Mag Holster

Compression Plate

And that’s the best loadout for the JAK Cataclysm in MW3.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

