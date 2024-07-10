Best JAK Gunslinger Loadout in Modern Warfare 3

As certain as death and taxes, Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) has added another Aftermarket Part, giving the Basilisk handgun the JAK treatment. This AMP downgrades the ammunition caliber, but ups fire rate and magazine ammo capacity. Here is the best loadout for the JAK Gunslinger in MW3.

Recommended Videos

Best JAK Gunslinger Loadout for ADS

The JAK Gunslinger has already drawn comparison’s to Black Ops 3 Zombies‘ Bloodhound pistol. Like that revolver, this weapon has eight rounds in a cylinder with a fast trigger response time. This makes the JAK Gunslinger great to use as a secondary in MW3, but it can even be effective as a primary weapon, so here’s the best loadout to use if you plan on using the sights to increase accuracy.

SO RO-99 Grip – The main appeal of this grip is that it adds Pistol Fastdraw capability. First introduced in Modern Warfare II, this allows the weapon to be swapped to at lightning-fast speeds for a quickdraw attack. This attachment also features improved ADS and Sprint to Fire times, allowing players to snap onto enemy targets fast. As a downside, the attachment penalizes the user with slight reductions to Recoil Control and Gun Kick Control. However, the JAK Gunslinger improves the Basilisk’s recoil so much that these drops are practically unnoticeable.

FTAC Carnivora 7″ Barrel – This barrel improves recoil and long-range capability. This comes with some movement penalties, but the accuracy improvement is well worth it. This attachment helps reduce the recoil of the JAK Gunslinger even further, allowing for accurate successive shots. Especially in combination with this AMP’s fast response time, landing several shots on target back-to-back can allow for quick and easy kills.

FSS VMW Flash Hider – This muzzle device helps more with the ADS visual than anything else. By reducing the muzzle flash, this attachment makes it easier to stay on target with this revolver’s admittedly underwhelming iron sights.

Basilisk Grip Laser – For handguns, having a tight hipfire spread is always welcome. Since these weapons are often used on the move or where primaries fail, the less time it takes to attack a target the better. Having a tighter hipfire spread will eliminate the need to ADS, thus improving the effective Time to Kill. In a game with lightning-fast gunfights like Call of Duty, anything players can do to improve TTK is a must. This attachment adds sizable improvements to the Hipfire Spread Min and Max, with a 29% and 13% decrease in size respectively. As an added bonus, this attachment also improves Hip Recoil Control, and the laser is not visible to enemies.

Best JAK Gunslinger Loadout for Akimbo (Dual Wield)

If MW3 fans want to get the most out of the JAK Gunslinger, using the weapon akimbo is the best option. With a revolver in each hand, the weapon fires 16 shots before a reload is needed. Considering how fast this handgun can be fired, this allows players to do lots of damage in a short time. To help this weapon excel, especially at close range, players should use the following attachments.

Basilisk Grip Laser – As stated above, this laser does wonders to improve hipfire effectiveness. With akimbo, hipfire is the only option, making this attachment essential.

FTAC Fang Ported – This barrel cuts down the standard barrel of the Basilisk, allowing for more mobility and better hipfire accuracy. The attachment improves Hip Recoil Control and Hipfire Spread. The downsides are decreases to Bullet Velocity and Range, Hip Fire Accuracy, and Aiming Idle Sway. The first two penalties won’t affect players much — if at all. Since akimbo weapons are meant to be used at very close range, bullet velocity and damage range reductions will seldom come into play.

RVS607 Compensator – This muzzle device (misspelled as Comepensator in-game) is a pure bonus for akimbo users. The attachments offers impressive recoil control. Recoil Gun Kick and Vertical Recoil go down by a best-in-class 27%, and Horizontal Recoil gets a 10% reduction. Usually, these benefits are offset by a massive 29% penalty to ADS Speed. However, ADS is disabled when using akimbo, making this attachment a pure bonus.

Those are the best loadouts to use with the JAK Gunslinger in Modern Warfare 3. I’ve found that this sidearm is best used to compliment weapons that either have small magazines or are ineffective at close-to-mid range. Especially in combination with the Mag Holster Gear and Quick-Grip Gloves, the JAK Gunslinger is a great weapon to keep as a backup.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy