Best JAK Volkh Loadout in Modern Warfare 3

One of the aftermarket parts in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) is a Conversion Kit for the KVD Enforcer and KV Inhibitor. The JAK Volkh changes the firing mode on both weapons from semi-automatic to a two-round burst. Here are the best loadouts for JAK Volkh on each weapon in MW3.

Recommended Videos

Best JAK Volkh Loadout for the KV Inhibitor

The KV Inhibitor is an underutilized sniper rifle in MW3. Reminiscent of the Dragunov (or SVD) from previous Call of Duty entries, this Russian rifle fires powerful ammunition with a slow semi-automatic fire rate. With the JAK Volkh equipped, the KV Inhibitor fires two-round bursts but is capable of killing with just one body shot at most ranges. To capitalize on what can be a very overpowered weapon, players will want to reduce the overall recoil and increase mobility of this weapon.

VLK 4.0 Optic – Popularized in the original Warzone, this medium-zoom scope is an exceptional optic. It offers a clear picture, unobtrusive reticle, and a far more mobile sight than the KV Inhibitor’s default sniper scope. Due to its smaller size than the default, the VLK 4.0 Optic provides a 5% faster ADS Speed, which can help the Inhibitor feel far less cumbersome.

KASTOVIA JEK-40 Barrel – This barrel with wooden furniture will likely remind Call of Duty fans of the SVD. For a slight penalty to Bullet Velocity and Range, this barrel will net users a slight buff to recoil control, and noticeable improvements to ADS Speed and Sprint to Fire speed. It is quite rare to find a barrel that will help with accuracy and mobility, making this attachment a must-have.

SL Skeletal Vertical Grip – This unique fore grip is effective for the same reasons as the JEK-40 Barrel. Running this attachment will net players bonuses in Aim Down Sight Speed, Gun Kick Control, Sprint to Fire Speed, and Vertical Recoil. These bonuses stack with the ones provided by the Kastovia Barrel. The only downsides to this attachment are an increase to horizontal kick (which is too small to notice) and an increase in the Hipfire Spread Minimum. However, this is not a weapon you’ll want to no-scope with, so this downside won’t affect gameplay.

SZ 1mw PEQ – Last and perhaps least, this laser attachment helps with aiming stability. Unlike many lasers, this is not visible to enemies. As such, using it will provide a reduction to idle sway without any penalty.

Best JAK Volkh Loadout for the KVD Enforcer

The KVD Enforcer, meanwhile, is a marksman rifle that fires 7.62 rounds. At base, this weapon kills in two shots to the torso and above at most ranges and features a moderate fire rate. With the JAK Volkh attached, the KVD Enforcer fires in two-round bursts. While this combination does noticeably less damage than the KV Inhibitor with the same aftermarket part attached, its mobility and fire rate may make it the favorite among CoD fans. Here is the loadout we’ve found works best in combination with the JAK Volkh for the KVD Enforcer in MW3.

20 Round Mag – The twenty-round magazine gives the KVD Enforcer a massive edge against the competition. With the JAK Volkh equipped, this weapon almost always nets two-shot kills, which, given the burst-fire mode, means players can get up to 10 kills against enemy operators before needing to reload. While this benefit comes with noticeable reductions in mobility, it is still far faster to wield than the KV Inhibitor.

KAS-10 584mm Mod Barrel – The KVD Enforcer’s biggest downside compared to the KV Inhibitor is its range. This barrel seeks to fix that. For the cost of slight penalties to Sprint to Fire Speed, Movement Speed, and Sprint speed, this barrel provides a powerful boost to accuracy and range. The attachment provides a 24% increase to the Effective Damage Range and Minimum Damage Range and increases Bullet Velocity by 13%. The KAS-10 584mm Mod Barrel offers improvements to recoil control and aiming idle sway as well. This barrel is a must-have for its ability to extend the effectiveness and improve the accuracy of the JAK Volkh.

ELR Blackfire Compensator L – This muzzle device will counter some of the increases players receive from running the KAS-10. However, this compensator provides an 18% reduction in Horizontal and Vertical Recoil, which is a massive boost to help players stay on target. In combination with the KAS-10 barrel, this attachment provides a massive increase in recoil control, while still boosting the ranges and velocity of the JAK Volkh.

SZ 1mw PEQ – Lastly, this laser will again improve the aiming idle sway of the JAK Volkh. This is especially helpful on the KVD Enforcer, since this weapon tends to sway more than the KV Inhibitor. With this laser, players will find it easier to stay on target at range and dominate in the JAK Volkh’s unique role.

Those are the best Loadouts for the JAK Volkh in MW3.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy