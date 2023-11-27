In Set 10 of Teamfight Tactics (TFT), we have a whole new range of powerful Headliner Champions and Traits to build around. In this guide, we’ll be focusing on the Punk and Guardian traits and building around Pantheon and Jinx to create an incredibly strong team.

Best Jinx Punk Team Comp in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 10

Best Early Game Jinx Punk Team Comp in TFT

This team comp features a lot of powerful low-cost Champions, which makes your early game very strong. The focus here will be playing around Jinx, so make sure if you have any options to build an Attack Damage item, you give it to her. Once you have Jinx in TFT, you can build the following team comp around her:

We’ll be picking up Jinx as soon as possible, preferably as her Headliner versio, and placing her in the back right corner of the grid.

The next priority is to buy Vi and place her in the front row two hexes from the end of the row on the right-hand side. Vi is a reliable tanky unit up front and will activate our Punk synergy with Jinx.

Next, you’ll be picking up Olaf and placing him next to Vi on her right. Olaf is a solid and cheap frontliner who synergizes nicely with our next pickup, Tahm Kench.

Grab a Tahm Kench and place him next to Vi on her left. This will activate the Bruiser trait to start adding some beefiness to your frontline.

With the Punk trait active, you’ll gain the ability to re-roll your store for only 1 gold. You should always use this re-roll each turn to hunt for more copies of Jinx or Vi. Unlike other team comps, you won’t be spending any gold at all to level up at this stage of the game.

Best Mid Game Jinx Punk Team Comp in TFT

In TFT‘s mid game, you look to gain a power spike with this team comp by re-rolling the store and picking up as many copies of Jinx and Vi as you can find. Make sure you stop at 30 gold, and don’t go lower than that for now. Hopefully, you’ll be able to snag a 2 star Vi during this process. You should aim to build using the following for mid game:

Keep the same frontline as early game, but you want to pick up Pantheon to add to the row now as well. Pantheon is an incredible Punk/Guardian unit and does very well if you build tank items on him.

The other new unit you want to add next to Jinx in the back row is Twitch. It’s usually pretty easy to find copies of him, and he makes a great additional ranged Punk unit.

Once you manage to grab enough copies of Jinx to get her to 3 stars, you should spend some gold to level up to 6.

Best Late Game Jinx Punk Team Comp in TFT

As we get later into the round in TFT, you’ll want to hit 50 gold and start slow rolling above 50. Don’t go below 50 unless you have to so that you can maintain the most gold income possible. The main goal here will be to search for as many copies of our board to complete an extra 3 stars. Your end game board should be something like the following:

A very stacked frontline with Neeko, Thresh, Vi, Pantheon, Taric, and Amumu all next to each other along the front row. This forms an incredibly powerful Guardian core that provides all these units massive shields that make them really hard for opponents to be able to take down.

Meanwhile, you’ll ideally have a 3 star Twitch and Jinx in the back row, with Jinx on full items and Twitch on one or two. Between the two of them, they will put out huge damage while your tanks draw aggro and soak up the damage.

With this lineup in TFT, you’ll have a really tanky board with excellent damage that will be very tough to deal with. The more 3 stars you can roll in the late game, the more powerful this board becomes. You should try to 3 star Pantheon and load him up with tank items like Warmogs and Dragon’s Claw to maximize the Guardian shield.

That’s how you go about building out the best Jinx Punk team comp in TFT. Taking advantage of Punk to boost the team’s HP and then combining it with the Guardian trait for HP scaling Shielding really makes for a very solid team comp to use.