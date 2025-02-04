Alongside Sam Wilson Captain America, another successor to an iconic Avenger is coming to Marvel Snap. This time, it’s Joaquin Torres Falcon, the man who takes over Falcon’s duties when Sam Wilson takes over Captain America’s duties. Here are the best Joaquin Torres Falcon decks in Marvel Snap.

How Joaquin Torres Falcon Works in Marvel Snap

Joaquin Torres is a 3-cost, 4-power card with an ability that reads: “Ongoing: The On Reveal abilities of your 1-Cost cards here happen twice.”

He has great synergy with the likes of The Hood, Nico Minoru, Silver Sable, Yondu, and so on. Moonstone also works with him. However, you’re most likely to see him in a bounce-style list with Beast and Werewolf by Night.

As an Ongoing card, watch out for the likes of Rogue and Enchantress. The latter is rather popular at the moment.

Best Joaquin Torres Falcon Decks in Marvel Snap

Joaquin Torres is at a bit of an awkward cost at 3; however, anything lower and he might actually be broken. As a result, it’s best to slot him into existing decks rather than try to theorycraft a brand-new deck around him. Thankfully, there are two great decks he’ll fit into right away: new mill and bounce. Let’s take a look at mill first:

The Hood

Iceman

Yondu

Fenris Wolf

Iron Patriot

Killmonger

Joaquin Torres Falcon

Baron Zemo

Gladiator

Shang-Chi

Misery

Death

The Series 5 cards in this list are: Iron Patriot, Baron Zemo, and Misery. The latter two are necessary; however, if you don’t have Iron Patriot you can swap him with Cable.

The goal with this deck isn’t so much to force your opponent to run out of cards, but rather to disrupt their plays enough to pull a good card with Baron Zemo and revive something half-decent with Fenris Wolf. Joaquin Torres helps a lot here as he can hit three 1 cost cards: The Hood, Iceman, and Yondu. Any one of these going off twice is incredible; never mind if you then drop Misery into that lane and retrigger them twice all over again.

Yondu, Killmonger, Gladiator, and Misery all destroy cards, making Death relatively cheap in most matches, giving this deck a much-needed power spike. If it’s your first time playing it, it might take some getting used to – you don’t want to Killmonger your Demon from The Hood – but once you do, you’ll definitely frustrate a lot of opponents.

The next decklist has fallen out of favor despite being pretty strong, mostly because it’s a high-skill, high-reward kind of deck. Whether or not Joaquin Torres makes it easier to win in Marvel Rivals remains to be seen, but let’s take a look one of his best decks regardless:

The Hood

Silver Sable

Rocket Raccoon

Nico Minoru

Toxin

Black Swan

Grandmaster

Agent Venom

Werewolf by Night

Joaquin Torres Falcon

Beast

Iron Man

The Series 5 cards in this list are: Silver Sable, Nico Minoru, Toxin, Black Swan, Agent Venom, and Werewolf by Night. Yes, that’s a lot. Unfortunately, only a couple of the one drops can be switched out, such as Silver Sable for Iceman.

The goal here is to play your 1 drops early, bounce them back with Toxin or Beast around turns 4 or 5, while having Werewolf by Night jump around the board like a furry maniac. Joaquin Torres is an alternative to Werewolf by Night as you can drop him on turn 3 instead, bounce back your 1 drops on turn 4, and then get a ton of value out of them on turn 5. A properly timed Rocket Raccoon can win a lane with Joaquin Torres alone.

Iron Man provides a spike and gets a great buff from Agent Venom, giving you a way to win another lane by activating Black Swan for a turn 6 flourish. If you haven’t played bounce before, it might take you a while to get the hang of this deck, but it’s remarkably powerful.

Should You Spend Spotlight Cache Keys Or Collector’s Tokens on Joaquin Torres Falcon?

I believe Joaquin Torres is a remarkable niche card, and he may only really see play in decks like the above mill list. If that isn’t your style, he’s definitely a good card to skip to save some keys for the likes of Thaddeus Thunderbolt Ross and Diamondback. Still, it might be worth keeping an eye on the meta until he’s about to leave the shop – a great deck or two might pop off with him in it.

And those are the best Joaquin Torres Falcon decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap is available to play now.

