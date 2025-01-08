Best Jujutsu Kaisen Games on Roblox (January 2025)

Updated on January 8 with more JJK games

Recommended Videos

If you love the Jujutsu Kaisen anime or manga, now’s the time to jump into the best video game adaptations on Roblox. Below, you’ll find JJK games that either offer a full storyline RPG experience, a battleground where you can fight using your favorite techniques, or a mix of both. Here are the best Jujutsu Kaisen games on Roblox.

Top 7 Best Jujutsu Kaisen Roblox Games

We’ll update this list as new JJK games come out so be sure to bookmark this post and come back from time to time. Note that some games below are PVE-focused and some PVP which we’ll talk about. Also, note that some games are still in development, so content is prone to updates.

Jujutsu Infinite

Screenshot by The Escapist

Jujutsu Infinite is easily one of the most extensive and in-depth Jujutsu Kaisen RPG adaptations. You start out from scratch as your very own sorcerer with a curse technique. Like in many of the games below, techniques are based on popular characters from the show like Gojo, Sukuna, Yuta, and you’ll roll for the best ones Gacha style. Then a whole open world opens up to you filled with quests, raids, bosses, and more.

You’ll get better gear, unlock new techniques, and customize your build using skill trees and cursed tools. There are so many techniques, weapons, and skills in Jujutsu Infinite that it offers amazing replayability. It’s one of the best RPG experiences on Roblox in general with cutscenes, epic boss fights, animated domains, crafting, and much more. There’s also a PVP and Co-op mode so that you can play with friends.

Jujutsu Shenanigans

Screenshot by The Escapist

Jujutsu Shenanigans is a battlegrounds type of Jujutsu Kaisen game focused on PVP and destructible environment. It’s incredibly fun and simple to get in two as you get four moves from a curse technique set and an awakening/domain expansion. You can equip various different moves based on characters from the anime and manga and endeavor to dominate the battlefield.

The PVP fights can lead to some hilarious moments as you destroy the floor with a Gojo’s Hollow Purple and drop down to the subway area from the second season. Overall, it’s a goofy PVP game where you can spam flashy JJK moves and have fun with friends.

Sorcerer Battlegrounds

Screenshot by The Escapist

Sorcerer Battlegrounds is similar to JJS since it’s a pure PVP arena brawl. You get a starting curse technique with a set of moves and can then equip new ones. Depending on which character’s moveset you equip, you can even wield that character’s special cursed tools as you battle other players on the wise arena map. For example, Megumi’s Shadow technique also comes with his sword Jet Black.

It’s a free-for-all experience that’s incredibly chaotic and extremely fun. You’ll learn your moves and abilities and then dive headfirst into countless other players fighting to reach the top of the scoreboard. There are even domain expansions to spice things up but you’ll have to fill a special bar while fighting to activate them.

Sorcerer’s Legacy

Screenshot by The Escapist

Sorcerer Legacy has two parts to it, the old version and the new one that’s in development. The old version is similar to Jujutsu Infinite in that it’s like a PVP/PVE mix where you learn new techniques and domains and fight other players. You can complete quests for new curse techniques and interact with the world.

The new version is in development but it’s a much better experience visually as there are better animated moves. Also, it’s going to be a much larger open-world RPG experience along the lines of Jujutsu Infinite. For now you can fight various as well as other players in an arena with a lot of special moves and different clans like Zenin, Gojo, Kamo, etc. Check out their Trello for more info.

Kaizen

Screenshot by The Escapist

Kaizen is a quest-based Jujutsu Kaisen game with elements of Blox Fruits. You can buy different curse techniques and cursed tools as well as level stats to customize your character. The open world is filled with mobs, bosses, and other players so it’s more of a RPG experience rather than a battleground PVP arena one.

If you like doing tons of story missions and quests while occasionally grinding a bit then you should feel right at home in Kaizen. Doing all of this earns you an incredible amount of new techniques and gear to try out. Best of all, new areas are constantly being added so there’s plenty to explore.

Cursed Arena

Screenshot by The Escapist

Cursed Arena is another example of a PVP-focused Jujutsu Kaisen game. It’s got some of the best visuals for moves and combat feels very smooth as you engage in free-for-all battles across the map. That said, you can also queue up for 1v1, 2v2, and 3v3 battles. My favorite part is that it’s got a really streamlined lobby system to queue up with friends so if you’re looking for a PVP JJK game to play with a friend Cursed Arena is an excellent option.

Sorcery

Now Sorcery is another incredibly detailed Jujutsu Kaisen game that’s currently only accessible via a closed wave pass. If you’re okay with paying a fair sum for the closed community experience, you’ll find one of the most popular JJK games on Roblox. It’s got an incredible amount of moves as well as special events to partake in similar to an RPG experience. It’s an open-world game that focuses on PVP but has decent PVE content as well.

That’s it for my best Jujutsu Kaisen games on Roblox. Stay tuned to this page for more upcoming JJK goodies.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy