Best Jumpshots to Choose in NBA 2K25

If you’re looking to make the greatest player possible in NBA 2K25, you’ve come to the right spot. We’ve looked at a number of Jumpshots available in the game and narrowed it down to a list that you can choose from.

How To Change Your Jumpshot Animation in NBA 2K25

Screenshot via The Escapist.

If you’re looking to change your Jumpshot, pause your MyCareer and head into the MyPLAYER menu, the select Animations. From here, use the LB/L1 or RB/R1 buttons to select the Animations Store, with Scoring Moves as your main focus. You’ll find the different Jumpshot Animations here.

Best Jumpshots To Use in NBA 2K25

I’ve gone through and selected some of the best Jumpshots you can use in NBA 2K25, spanning a vast variety of types, rankings, and overall values. These are not in any particular order, so find one that suits your Dribble Style and Passing Style and build the GOAT of MyCAREER.

Kyrie Irving Jumpshot

Screenshot via The Escapist.

Release Height: A

Release Speed: A-

Defensive Immunity: A+

Timing Stability: A

Requirements: Mid-Range 90+ or 3PT Shot 90+

Jerry West Jumpshot

Screenshot via The Escapist.

Release Height: C

Release Speed: A

Defensive Immunity: A+

Timing Stability: A+

Requirements: Mid-Range 91+ or 3PT Shot 91+

Stephen Curry Jumpshot

Screenshot via The Escapist.

Release Height: C-

Release Speed: A+

Defensive Immunity: A+

Timing Stability: A+

Requirements: Mid-Range 92+ or 3PT Shot 92+

Devin Booker Jumpshot

Screenshot via The Escapist.

Release Speed: C-

Release Speed: B+

Defensive Immunity: A+

Timing Stability: A+

Requirements: Mid-Range 88+ or 3PT Shot 88+

Luka Doncic Jumpshot

Screenshot via The Escapist.

Release Height: D+

Release Speed: C

Defensive Immunity: A-

Timing Stability: A+

Requirements: Mid-Range 85+ or 3PT Shot 85+

De’Aaron Fox Jumpshot

Screenshot via The Escapist.

Release Height: D

Release Speed: A

Defensive Immunity: A-

Timing Stability: A

Requirements: Mid-Range 84+ or 3PT Shot 84+

Darius Garland Jumpshot

Screenshot via The Escapist.

Release Height: D+

Release Speed: A+

Defensive Immunity: B+

Timing Stability: A

Requirements: Mid-Range 85+ or 3PT 85+

Tyrese Haliburton Jumpshot

Screenshot via The Escapist.

Release Height: F

Release Speed: A-

Defensive Immunity: A

Timing Stability: A+

Requirements: Mid-Range 86+ or 3PT 86+

Buddy Hield Jumpshot

Screenshot via The Escapist.

Release Height: D

Release Speed: A

Defensive Immunity: A

Timing Stability: A

Requirements: Mid-Range 84+ or 3PT 84+

George Hill Jumpshot

Screenshot via The Escapist.

Release Height: D-

Release Speed: B-

Defensive Immunity: A

Timing Stability: A+

Requirements: Mid-Range 84+ or 3PT 84+

Jaden Ivey Jumpshot

Screenshot via The Escapist.

Release Height: D-

Release Speed: A-

Defensive Immunity: A-

Timing Stability: A-

Requirements: Mid-Range 82+ or 3PT Shot 82+

Isiah Joe Jumpshot

Screenshot via The Escapist.

Release Height: C+

Release Speed: A-

Defensive Immunity: A

Timing Stability: A+

Requirements: Mid-Range 88+ or 3PT Shot 88+

Mason Jones Jumpshot

Screenshot via The Escapist.

Release Height: D

Release Speed: A-

Defensive Immunity: B+

Timing Stability: A

Requirements: Mid-Range 83+ or 3PT Shot 83+

Steve Kerr Jumpshot

Screenshot via The Escapist.

Release Height: A-

Release Speed: B+

Defensive Immunity: A-

Timing Stability: A

Requirements: Mid-Range 87+ or 3PT Shot 87+

Damian Lillard Jumpshot

Screenshot via The Escapist.

Release Height: D

Release Speed: A-

Defensive Immunity: A

Timing Stability: A+

Requirements: Mid-Range 85+ or 3PT Shot 85+

Tyrese Maxey Jumpshot

Screenshot via The Escapist.

Release Height: D+

Release Speed: A-

Defensive Immunity: A

Timing Stability: A

Requirements: Mid-Range 85 or 3PT Shot 85+

Miles McBride Jumpshot

Screenshot via The Escapist.

Release Height: D+

Release Speed: A+

Defensive Immunity: B+

Timing Stability: A+

Requirements: Mid-Range 87+ or 3PT Shot 87+

Cameron Payne Jumpshot

Screenshot via The Escapist.

Release Height: D

Release Speed: A-

Defensive Immunity: A-

Timing Stability: A+

Requirements: Mid-Range 85+ or 3PT Shot 85+

Oscar Robertson Jumpshot

Screenshot via The Escapist.

Release Height: B

Release Speed: B

Defensive Immunity: A-

Timing Stability: A+

Requirements: Mid-Range 89+ or 3PT 89+

Cameron Thomas Jumpshot

Screenshot via The Escapist.

Release Speed: A+

Release Speed: A+

Defensive Immunity: B+

Timing Stability: B-

Requirements: Mid-Range 85+ or 3PT Shot 85+

Isaiah Thomas Jumpshot

Screenshot via The Escapist.

Release Height: A+

Release Speed: C+

Defensive Immunity: A

Timing Stability: A+

Requirements: Mid-Range 88+ or 3PT Shot 88+

Trae Young Jumpshot

Screenshot via The Escapist.

Release Height: D-

Release Speed: A

Defensive Immunity: A-

Timing Stability: A+

Requirements: None

Beluba Jumpshot

Screenshot via The Escapist.

Release Height: C

Release Speed: B

Defensive Immunity: A+

Timing Stability: A+

Overall Best Jump Shot in NBA 2K25

Overall, I would strongly recommend using Trae Young, Steph Curry, or Oscar Robertson once time and your stats allow. Until then, feel free to experiment and find the Jumpshot that feels right to you. There are many different types, so see what feels good and work your way up from there so you can Takeover without an issue.

NBA 2K25 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

