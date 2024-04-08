Best Kartana Raid Counters in Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Most Ultra Beast designs are hit or miss, with creatures like Buzzswole dividing players with their polarizing physique. However, Kartana is one of the few seemingly universally loved by trainers, and here is how you can defeat it in Pokemon GO.

Kartana Weakness & Type Effectiveness Explained

Kartana is back in Pokemon GO Raids, and this Grass/Steel-type Origami beast is a favorite of many, partially because it’s a pretty easy raid to win. Kartana has a double weakness to Fire-type attacks, making its weakness to Fighting-type moves pale in comparison.

Pokemon Type Vulnerable To Strong Against Resistant To

Kartana Grass/Steel Fire

Fighting Water

Ground

Rock

Grass

Fighting

Bug

Psychic

Ghost

Dark Water

Electric

Grass

Normal

Grass

Psychic

Rock

Dragon

Steel

Fairy



Kartana’s moveset can consist of Grass, Flying, Dark, and Bug-type moves, which gives it a wide range of coverage. However, Fire-type Pokemon fly under the radar as they resist some of those attacks.

Best Kartana Counters in Pokemon GO

Again, we can’t stress how important it is to bring strong Fire-type Pokemon into Kartana raids. While this Ultra Beast is one of the weaker raids, it still requires a bit of effort and planning to take down, so we recommend these ten counters:

Pokemon Moves

Mega Charizard Y Fire Spin

Blast Burn

Mega Blaziken Fire Spin

Blast Burn

Reshiram Fire Fang

Fusion Flare

Ho-Oh (Shadow) Incinerate

Sacred Fire

Moltres (Shadow) Fire Spin

Overheat

Entei (Shadow) Fire Fang

Overheat

Heatran Fire Spin

Magma Storm

Typhlosion (Shadow) Incinerate

Blast Burn

Arcanine (Shadow) Fire Fang

Flamethrower

Volcarona Fire Spin

Overheat

Again, Kartana isn’t a hard raid boss, but we do recommend at least two to three trainers team up before taking on the Ultra Beast. As well, make sure your Pokemon are above 3,500 CP or else you might struggle to take this one down.

If you’re looking to get your hands on some of the all-around strongest Pokemon for PvE, check out our Pokemon GO Raid Tier List. And if you’re looking for which raids are on the horizon, stop over at our Pokemon GO Raid Schedule.

