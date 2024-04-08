Best Kartana Raid Counters in Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Most Ultra Beast designs are hit or miss, with creatures like Buzzswole dividing players with their polarizing physique. However, Kartana is one of the few seemingly universally loved by trainers, and here is how you can defeat it in Pokemon GO.
Kartana Weakness & Type Effectiveness Explained
Kartana is back in Pokemon GO Raids, and this Grass/Steel-type Origami beast is a favorite of many, partially because it’s a pretty easy raid to win. Kartana has a double weakness to Fire-type attacks, making its weakness to Fighting-type moves pale in comparison.
|Pokemon
|Type
|Vulnerable To
|Strong Against
|Resistant To
Kartana
|Grass/Steel
|Fire
Fighting
|Water
Ground
Rock
Grass
Fighting
Bug
Psychic
Ghost
Dark
|Water
Electric
Grass
Normal
Grass
Psychic
Rock
Dragon
Steel
Fairy
Kartana’s moveset can consist of Grass, Flying, Dark, and Bug-type moves, which gives it a wide range of coverage. However, Fire-type Pokemon fly under the radar as they resist some of those attacks.
Best Kartana Counters in Pokemon GO
Again, we can’t stress how important it is to bring strong Fire-type Pokemon into Kartana raids. While this Ultra Beast is one of the weaker raids, it still requires a bit of effort and planning to take down, so we recommend these ten counters:
|Pokemon
|Moves
Mega Charizard Y
|Fire Spin
Blast Burn
Mega Blaziken
|Fire Spin
Blast Burn
Reshiram
|Fire Fang
Fusion Flare
Ho-Oh (Shadow)
|Incinerate
Sacred Fire
Moltres (Shadow)
|Fire Spin
Overheat
Entei (Shadow)
|Fire Fang
Overheat
Heatran
|Fire Spin
Magma Storm
Typhlosion (Shadow)
|Incinerate
Blast Burn
Arcanine (Shadow)
|Fire Fang
Flamethrower
Volcarona
|Fire Spin
Overheat
Again, Kartana isn’t a hard raid boss, but we do recommend at least two to three trainers team up before taking on the Ultra Beast. As well, make sure your Pokemon are above 3,500 CP or else you might struggle to take this one down.
If you’re looking to get your hands on some of the all-around strongest Pokemon for PvE, check out our Pokemon GO Raid Tier List. And if you’re looking for which raids are on the horizon, stop over at our Pokemon GO Raid Schedule.