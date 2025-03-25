Best Khonshu Decks in Marvel Snap

Discard players, rejoice. Khonshu, the God of the Moon, has joined Marvel Snap, and with him, an amazing tool for discard-centric decks. It’s also one of the most complicated cards Second Dinner has released to date, so let’s take a closer look at how Khonshu works.

How Khonshu Works in Marvel Snap

Khonshu is a 6 cost 5 power card with an ability that reads: When discarded, returns in its next phase. On Reveal: Resurrect a card you discarded to another location with its Power set to 5.

Khonshu’s ‘next phase’ is a 6 cost 8 power card with an ability that reads: When discarded, returns in its final phase. On Reveal: Resurrect a card you discarded to another location with its Power set to 8.

Khonshu’s ‘final phase’ is a 6 cost 12 power card with an ability that reads: On Reveal: Resurrect a card you discarded to another location with its Power set to 12.

As you can see, each time Khonshu is discarded he’ll return to your hand and upgrade himself, making his On Reveal effect far more potent. As such, he works a lot like Apocalypse does.

The typical goal with Khonshu is to discard him one or two times before playing him down on the final turn, resummoning a card that benefits from a power buff like Iron Man or Gorr the God Butcher.

Khonshu’s inability to revive a specific card limits him; however, playing a 12 power final phase Khonshu on turn 6 to revive a 1 cost 12 power Meek will often win games.

Best Day One Khonshu Decks in Marvel Snap

I think it will take a lot of experimentation before players – including myself – figure out the best deck for Khonshu to fit in, as I don’t think he’s that good of a fit for traditional discard. I see him slotting into a Darkhawk-style Stature list first and foremost along with some alternative discard-type decks. Let’s take a look at the former:

Korg

Blade

Fenris Wolf

Juggernaut

Moon Knight

Lady Sif

Rock Slide

Silver Samurai

Darkhawk

Black Bolt

Stature

Khonshu

The only Series 5 card in this list is Fenris Wolf, which is required as resurrecting an opponent’s discarded card from Moon Knight, Silver Samurai, or Black Bolt is often a win condition in itself.

The playlines with this deck are relatively straightforward: fill up your opponent’s deck with rocks to create a big Darkhawk and try to discard Khonshu as much as possible. Other than Fenris Wolf, Rock Slide and Silver Samurai, Moon Knight will always hit Khonshu and Blade will hit him again after he returns to your hand. The trick comes from knowing when to discard a card and when to wait – you want your Moon Knight to hit Khonshu and not Rock Slide, for instance.

From there, play Stature as early as possible as you’ll want to play Darkhawk on turn 5 and Khonshu on turn 6 to revive something with 8 – 12 power. As all these cards have less than 8 power, Khonshu is a direct buff on all of them.

While I don’t see Khonshu fitting into traditional discard over Apocalypse, there’s definitely room to experiment. Khonshu’s 6 cost makes it difficult to run alongside Apocalypse – unless you have some energy ramp. In the below list, this comes in the form of Corvus Glaive.

Miek

Scorn

Blade

Morbius

Swarm

Moon Knight

Corvus Glaive

Lady Sif

Dracula

MODOK

Khonshu

Apocalypse

The only Series 5 card in this list is Scorn, which is replaceable with another discard activator like Colleen Wing or something like X-23 for more energy ramp.

While this is mostly a traditional-style discard list, you’re really relying on getting Corvus Glaive off on turn 3 in order to drop Khonshu alongside other discard activators to really buff up Apocalypse and flood the board. Whether or not this will outpace traditional discard lists without Khonshu remains to be seen, but you shouldn’t have a hard time getting Khonshu to his final phase with the likes of Moon Knight, Blade, and Lady Sif while keeping Apocalypse at a solid level for Dracula to absorb.

Is Khonshu Worth Spotlight Cache Keys or Collector’s Tokens?

I think, regardless of whether or not you enjoy discard, Khonshu is a card equally as powerful as he is interesting. There’s going to be a few hybrid discard lists with him prominently featured; in fact, I’d bet money he’ll end up meta-relevant in such a list. As such, if you have the resources it’s worth picking him up if you have the resources available.

