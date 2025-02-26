Best Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Longswords

Longswords are among the most versatile weapons in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. They offer a balance of speed, power, and reach. If you’re looking for the best blades in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, here are the longswords worth wielding.

Toledo Steel Sword

A high-quality sword forged from Toledo steel, this blade was reforged from the broken Hermit’s sword. It delivers 132 stab damage, 125 slash damage, and 25 blunt damage. It requires Strength 12 and Agility 15, making it accessible earlier than some of the other top-tier swords.

Its high durability (159) and defense (194) make it reliable in long fights. The sword can be obtained as a reward for completing “The Hermit” quest. You’re on the lookout for this sword if you go with the blacksmith option of crashing the Semine wedding. Blacksmith Radwan asks you to locate this sword from the Hermit (Ambrose) near Apollonia and forge it as a wedding gift to Oda Semine.

Balshan’s Sword

This legendary sword once belonged to Sir Jan Posy of Zimburg, who later gifted it to his younger brother. It’s a deadly blade with 149 stab damage, 157 slash damage, and 24 blunt damage, making it one of the strongest longswords available.

With Strength 14 and Agility 20 required, it’s meant for high-level swordsmen. Its high defense (225) and durability (120) mean it can take a beating while still cutting through enemies.

Blacksmith’s Defender

A well-forged but simple sword, this weapon is made for practical combat over flashy dueling. While not as powerful as some of the other longswords it still offers 75 stab damage, 86 slash damage, and 32 blunt damage, making it an effective mid-tier choice.

It only requires Strength 7 and Agility 9, making it one of the most accessible longswords in the game. With 126 defense and 99 durability, it’s a solid option for players looking for a reliable weapon early in the game.

Broad Longsword

This longsword has a wider blade, increasing its durability (200) but making it a bit slower to swing. However, its damage makes up for it: 166 stab damage, 158 slash damage, and 32 blunt damage.

It requires Strength 16 and Agility 19, making it suited for experienced fighters. Its high defense (246) ensures it can hold up in long battles. The Broad Longsword can be purchased from Blacksmith Zdimir in Grund or forged using 1x Cow Skin, 1x Ordinary Sword Guard, 1x Pear Sword Pommel, 2x Iron, and 3x Frankfurt Steel.

Dry Devil’s Longsword

A finely crafted weapon with 157 stab damage, 150 slash damage, and 30 blunt damage, this sword is perfect for fast, precise strikes rather than brute force. The longsword is a well-balanced and deadly weapon. It doesn’t come cheap since only a skilled blacksmith can craft a blade that’s both thin and flexible.

With a Strength 15 and Agility 18 requirement, it’s made for skilled swordsmen who prioritize speed and technique over raw power. It’s built for precise swordplay rather than chaotic battlefield clashes.

Godwin’s Longsword

A well-crafted longsword, similar to the Dry Devil’s Longsword but with more balanced stats across the board. It deals 129 stab damage, 123 slash damage, and 73.8 blunt damage, making it unique for its higher blunt force compared to similar weapons.

It requires Strength 16 and Agility 18 and offers 220 defense and 200 durability, making it the strongest longsword in the game. Though not ideal for the heat of battle its high-quality craftsmanship makes it a strong dueling weapon.

Hanush’s Sword

A thin, well-balanced longsword, this blade is designed more for swordplay than all-out war. It deals 166 stab damage, 158 slash damage, and 32 blunt damage, making it strong in fast-paced fights.

With Strength 16 and Agility 19 required, it’s another choice for skilled duelists rather than heavy fighters. Henry encounters a quest where he can offer to sharpen Hanush’s dull sword, enhancing its effectiveness.

Henry’s Longsword

Henry’s Longsword has a rich history. Originally forged by Henry’s father for Sir Radzig Kobyla, it was later stolen by Istvan Toth. This well-balanced longsword delivers 149 stab damage, 142 slash damage, and 28 blunt damage, making it a solid choice for combat. With Strength 14 and Agility 17 requirements it’s an intermediate-level weapon that offers 220 defense and 179 durability, ensuring it holds up well in battle.

The reforged version, Henry’s Sword Reforged, takes everything up a notch. It significantly boosts damage to 199 stab, 190 slash, and 38 blunt, while its 299 defense and 240 durability make it one of the toughest longswords available. However, it demands a Strength of 20 and an Agility of 23, making it a weapon only skilled swordsmen can handle.

Kuttenberg Longsword

Crafted by Master Enderlin of Kuttenberg, this longsword was made as a replica of the famous sword from the Kuttenberg sword fighting guild. It’s a top-tier weapon with 166 stab damage, 158 slash damage, and 32 blunt damage.

With Strength 16 and Agility 19 requirements, it’s a weapon meant for skilled fighters. This longsword is one of the finest-crafted weapons available.

Lord Capon’s Longsword

Belonging to Lord Capon, this sword has similar stats to Henry’s Longsword, with 149 stab damage, 142 slash damage, and 28 blunt damage. It’s designed more for fast, skillful dueling than brute force.

It requires Strength 14 and Agility 17, making it a balanced mid-tier longsword. Details on where to find it are unclear.

And those are the best Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 longswords.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

