Best Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Mods

Developers always intend for their games to fire on all cylinders from the jump. However, it’s difficult to predict what gamers will find frustrating. That’s where mods come in, and there are already more than a few for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Here are some of the best.

The Best Mods for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Unlimited Saving II

In a game as expansive as Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, it’s vital to know how to save your progress. Unfortunately, while the title features plenty of auto-save points, manually saving is a bit trickier, as it takes the use of a drink called Saviour Schnapps. Resources are vital, though, and it feels wasteful to use them for something as trivial as saving the game. Well, that’s where the Unlimited Saving II mod comes in.

Already the most downloaded Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 mod on Nexus Mods, Unlimited Saving II allows you to save at any point without having to use Saviour Schnapps. This way, you can go exploring without worrying about what you have in your inventory or making it back to a traditional save point.

Stay Clean for Longer

One of the things that makes Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 unique is the fact that keeping your character clean is really important. Being dirty makes people look down on you and can change the outcome of events. Thankfully, the game offers plenty of spots to take a bath. However, if you constantly find yourself dirty at the wrong times, there’s a mod for that.

The Stay Clean for Longer mod makes it so you have to bathe less frequently. While that would be gross in real life, it’s a major advantage in the game, making it so you have to worry less about Speech debuffs and other consequences of rolling around in the mud.

Instant Herb Picking II

Part of what makes role-playing games so fun is that it makes the mundane seem exciting. However, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 takes things a bit far with its herb-picking animation. It occurs every time your character goes to take something off of a plant, and with how valuable herbs are, the time stuck in the animation starts to add up. Fortunately, the community already has a solution in place.

The Instant Herb Picking II mod does away with the herb-picking animation, adding the items to your inventory immediately. Now, you can head off to gather some resources without wondering whether you’ll have to turn the game off when you’re done because of how long it’s going to take.

Food Doesn’t Spoil

Keeping your character’s belly full is an important part of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. If they start to go hungry, they can feel negative effects, which makes progressing through the game much more difficult. Unfortunately, this isn’t Minecraft, so adding food to your inventory isn’t the end of the story because it can go bad. There’s a mod to take care of that, though.

If you keep forgetting to eat your food and it goes bad, consider downloading the Food Doesn’t Spoil mod for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. It removes the ticking clock, allowing you peace of mind as you travel around with a sack full of food.

Fast Launch (Skip Startup – Intro Videos)

It feels like a lot of games these days make you go through countless hoops just to get to the main menu, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is no exception. However, some gamers don’t have all the time in the world to play and want to jump into the action as quickly as possible. Good thing there’s a way to do that.

The Fast Launch mod allows you to skip all of the startup hoopla and get to the menu faster. It makes life a whole lot easier, which goes a long way when you’re playing something as in-depth as Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

And those are the best mods for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. All of the mods listed are available on Nexus Mods.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

