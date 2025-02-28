The first Eeveelutions to get Ex forms in Pokemon TCG Pocket are the ones from Generation IV: Leafeon and Glaceon. Both look incredibly powerful, but this guide takes a deeper look at Leafeon. Here are the best Leafeon Ex decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Best Leafeon Ex Decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Leafeon Ex’s strength comes not from its Solar Beam attack, which does 70 damage for 3 total energy, but rather its Forest Breath ability. Forest Breath, you see, lets you attach Grass energy to one of your Grass type Pokemon if Leafeon Ex is in the Active Spot.

Naturally, this synergizes quite well with the Mythical Island powerhouse, Celebi Ex, though that’s about it.

Celebi Ex (Grass Energy)

2x Eevee (Space-Time Smackdown)

2x Leafeon Ex

2x Celebi

2x Professor’s Research

2x Dawn

2x Erika

1x Sabrina

2x Giant’s Cape

2x Poke Ball

2x Potion

1x Pokemon Communication

The goal with this deck is to get Leafeon Ex set up in the Active Spot, keeping it alive with Giant’s Cape, Erika, and Potions, while you use Forest Breath to power up both it and Celebi Ex simultaneously. Leafeon Ex, at 140 HP, can survive against most aggressive Pokemon long enough to retreat out into a Celebi Ex with 3 – 4 energy loaded onto it.

The key will be to know when to power up Leafeon Ex or to ignore it, instead feeding Celebi Ex both energies generated each turn. It’s a fairly straightforward strategy that has worked quite well with Exeggutor Ex in place of Leafeon Ex; however, the version of this list has far more potential to scale. Don’t be afraid to use Dawn to put more power onto Celebi Ex.

Yanmega Ex (Grass Energy)

2x Eevee (Space-Time Smackdown)

2x Leafeon Ex

2x Yanma

2x Yanmega Ex

2x Professor’s Research

2x Dawn

2x Erika

Giant’s Cape

2x Potion

2x Pokemon Communication

While the Celebi Ex list above is the most likely place for Leafeon Ex, there’s a world where Yanmega Ex pairs well with it. Yanmega Ex’s Air Slash does 120 damage for 3 Colorless energy, and you must discard an energy after attacking. As such, Leafeon Ex helps stack energy on Yanmega Ex so it can attack back-to-back.

Furthermore, Erika keeps both these 140 HP Pokemon alive while doing so, though you’ll want 2x Giant’s Cape to put them above the all-important 150 HP threshold. All told, this deck is a rush-down style that might just outpace the Exeggutor Ex decks that serve as the majority of Grass type decks.

While there’s potential for something like Venusaur Ex to pair well with Leafeon Ex, there’s very little chance that’ll be stronger than the above two decks. As a result, these are the best Pokemon TCG Pocket decks to try out your shiny new Leafeon Ex in.

Pokemon TCG Pocket is available now on mobile devices.

