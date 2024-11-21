Best Loadout for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Ranked Play

With some great rewards for the taking in Black Ops 6, the Ranked Play grind is more than worth it in this year’s Call of Duty. Here are the best loadouts to help you crush the competition in Black Ops 6 Ranked Play.

Best Weapon and Attachments for Black Ops 6 Ranked Play

In nearly every Call of Duty game, Ranked Play is dominated by strong Assault Rifles. Black Ops 6 is proving to be no different. For their versatility at several ranges and solid mobility, this weapon class dominates in Black Ops 6. Currently, the top dog among them is the Model L.

For starters, if you have the Warrior’s Blood Blueprint for the Model L, use that instead of the base version. The Warrior’s Blood Blueprint has far superior iron sights to the base Model L, which frees up an attachment slot. If you don’t have it yet, you can unlock it by reaching Prestige 2 Level 50.

Use the following attachments for the Model L:

Compensator – Improves Vertical Recoil Control

Reinforced Barrel – Improves Bullet Velocity and Damage Range

Vertical Foregrip – Improves Horizontal Recoil Control

Quickdraw Grip – Improves Aim Down Sight Speed

Recoil Springs – Improves Horizontal and Vertical Recoil Control

With the attachments above, the Model L has incredibly low recoil. If you aren’t using the aforementioned Warrior’s Blood Blueprint, replace the Reinforced Barrel with the Kepler Microflex Optic for a clean sight picture.

Best SMG for Ranked Play in Black Ops 6

While most squads will favor ARs, it can still be helpful to have an SMG or two on a team. This is especially true in Hardpoint, where their mobility over ARs can help teams get an advantage by rotating to a hill early. For the best SMG build, we recommend using the Gunfighter Wildcard and loading the C9 up with the following attachments:

Kepler Microflex Optic

Compensator – Improves Vertical Recoil Control

Long Barrel – Improves Damage Range

Vertical Foregrip – Improves Horizontal Recoil Control

Flip Mag – Improves Reload Speed

Quickdraw Grip – Improves Aim Down Sight Speed

No Stock – Improves Hipfire Movement Speed, Movement Speed, and Strafing Movement Speed

Recoil Springs – Improves Horizontal Recoil Control and Vertical Recoil Control

With this build, the C9 looks and feels a bit like the classic MP5K from the original Black Ops. It has great mobility and handling, which makes it a great fit for rushers and players who like to rotate early. Its biggest bonus, though, is the Flip Mag attachment, which is one of the few available magazines that improve reload speed without reducing magazine size in Black Ops 6 Ranked Play.

Best Sniper for Ranked Play in Black Ops 6

At Ranked Play launch, it appears as though the two snipers available for use in Control and Hardpoint have all their attachments restricted. Do note that neither are available for use in Search and Destroy.

So, which should you pick? The LW3A1 Frostline is likely the best option for most players and teams. It is far more mobile than the LR 7.62, so quickscoping is an option with it. Just be sure to hit the mid-torso or above for consistent one-shot kills.

Non-Meta Weapons to Watch in Black Ops 6 Ranked Play

While the Model L and C9 are the best weapons to use at launch, there is always the possibility weapons will get adjusted – if not outright removed – according to Ranked Play feedback. Here are some other weapons we recommend experimenting with in the event they fit your play style better than our top picks:

XM4

GPR 91

Krig C

Jackal PDW

And that’s the best loadout to use in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Ranked Play.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone are available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

