10 Best Manhwa Like The Beginning After The End

One of the most popular recent manhwa is The Beginning After the End, a tale of reincarnation and fantastical adventure. While waiting for the newest chapters to release, check out our list of the best manhwa similar to The Beginning After the End.

10. Solo Leveling

Solo Leveling is one of the most popular manhwa around right now. While the series takes place in the modern era and the main character isn’t reincarnated, it does have many other fantasy characteristics and the main character, Sung Jinwoo, is definitely a powerhouse. Solo Leveling is an exciting read, with many battles that have the same energy and feel as The Beginning After the End.

Solo Leveling is available on Tapas or Tappytoon.

9. Tyrant of the Defense Game

Tyrant of the Defense Game is an action-packed Isekai where Ash, the protagonist, is sent to the video game fantasy world of “Protect the Empire.” Like Arthur from The Beginning After the End, Ash can use previously gained knowledge to survive through different fantasy-themed trials. This manhwa puts a lot of emphasis on strategy on the battlefield, giving it a unique edge that makes it stand out.

Tyrant of the Defense Game can be read on Tappytoon.

8. Lout of Count’s Family

Lout of Count’s Family is another Isekai only this time the main character, Kim Rok Soo, takes over as a minor villain in a novel he has read. As Cale Henituse his goal is to survive by finding allies with the main characters. Lout of Count’s Family is a dark fantasy that has that familiar gritty world-building and adventure that helps make The Beginning After the End so great.

Lout of Count’s Family is available on Tappytoon.

7. Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint

After reading the last update of his favorite webnovel, the webnovel merges with reality and now Dokja must use his knowledge and understanding to change the story and save the world. Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint has the gritty fantasy action with an overpowered protagonist combo that The Beginning After the End readers will love. It pulls off a harmonious combination of fantasy and the modern world which makes it an excellent read.

Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint can be read on WEBTOONS.

6. 66,666 Years: Advent of the Dark Mage

66,666 Years: Advent of the Dark Mage is another reincarnation story about a main character, Diablo Volpir, who keeps his knowledge and some abilities from his previous life. Much like in The Beginning After the End, Diablo is born into a very loving family who aren’t sure exactly what to do with his abilities. This manhwa has the high-action fantasy fights that meld magic and swordsmanship that readers enjoy.

66,666 Years: Advent of the Dark Mage is available on WEBTOONS.

5. The Swordmaster’s Son

The Swordmaster’s Son is a regression story where Jin Runcandel gets a do-over on living his life after his early death. This time he has a special contract with the shadow god Solderet that grants him special abilities and the memories of his first life to bring him to the top as the ultimate swordmaster. The manhwa has a lot of similarities with The Beginning After the End. There are a lot of amazing fights and interfamilial politics that will keep readers hooked.

The Swordmaster’s Son can be read on Tapas.

4. My Blasted Reincarnated Life

Hamel is reincarnated 300 years after his death as one of his rival’s descendants. Angry that his rival, Bermut Lionhart, did not keep his promise to vanquish all the demon kings, Hamel now known as Eugene Lionhart must rise to the top in the Lionhart family and finish the job Bermut didn’t complete. My Blasted Reincarnated Life has that classic reincarnation trope but with a bit of a twist. It has great art and fun fight scenes that live up to The Beginning After the End reader’s expectations.

My Blasted Reincarnated Life is available on Tapas.

3. The Archmage Returns After 4000 Years

The Archmage Returns After 4000 Years is not a traditional reincarnation story. Lucas Trowman, after being sealed away for 4000 years by Demigod, sees his chance for escape through taking over the body of Frei Blake. With this new chance, Lucas is ready to reach new heights in power and finally get his revenge. This manhwa is teeming with epic magical battles and well-thought-out lore that The Beginning After the End fans will enjoy.

The Archmage Returns After 4000 Years is available on Tapas.

2. Return of the Eighth Class Mage

Return of the Eighth Class Mage is another regressions story where the main character, Ian Paige, uses time magic to send himself 30 years into the past after a close friend, Emperor Ragnar, betrays and poisons him. This time Ian will join an elite order of mages to rise to the top once again, get his revenge, and reclaim his honor as the 8th Class Mage. While the art for this manhwa is softer and brighter than The Beginning After the End, it still has that great political intrigue and fantasy magic that readers will love.

Return of the Eighth Class Mage can be read on Tapas.

1. Doom Breaker

Doom Breaker is a fan favorite and a must-read for The Beginning After the End fans. Zephyr is the strongest human alive but when he falls during a fearsome battle, the gods who had found him entertaining send him back 10 years into the past. Doom Breaker is a regression manhwa with themes of revenge, suspense, and detailed world-building. The art is on par with The Beginning After the End.

Doom Breaker is available on WEBTOONS.

