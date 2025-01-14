Best Meta Meeple Build in Brawl Stars

Controllers are an important unit in Brawl Stars, and one of the best is Meeple. This Epic Brawler is a powerful character from the start, but you can make them even stronger by using this build.

Recommended Videos

Best Meeple Build in Brawl Stars

Screenshot by The Escapist

Meeple is a strong Brawler due to their high damage output, but they are quite fragile and slow compared to other fighters. Meeple’s regular attacks shoot pawns that can lock on their targets, while their Ultimate creates an area of effect that allows allies to shoot through obstacles.

Equipment Option Gadget Mansions of Meeple Star Power Do Not Pass Go Gear 1 Shield Gear 2 Gadget Charge

Mansions of Meeple is the best Gadget for this Brawler. This equipment lets Meeple create towers of dice that deal great damage. It’s an excellent pick for increasing Meeple’s damage output. Since this ability can also trap enemies, I highly recommend activating it when opponents are close together. This will allow you to trap them and deal maximum damage.

For Meeple’s Star Power, you should equip the Do Not Pass Go ability. This skill synergizes well with their Super. Do Not Pass Go will boost Meeple’s damage when they shoot through obstacles. Meeple’s attacks are generally powerful, but with this Star Power, they’ll become lethal.

I recommend using Shield and Gadget Charge for Meeple’s Gears. Having a shield is crucial because Meeple has low HP. With this Gear, your Brawler will gain a shield with 900 Health, which can even regenerate in 10 seconds if Meeple has full health. This Gear significantly boosts your survivability. On the other hand, Gadget Charge increases the number of Gadget uses per battle by one. This means Meeple can now activate Mansions of Meeple twice, allowing you to trap even more enemies.

Related: Brawl Stars Creator Codes

Best Meeple Teammates in Brawl Stars

Image via Supercell

Meeple might be one of the strongest Brawlers in Brawl Stars, but they still need teammates to win battles. Here are my recommendations if you want to win most of your matches:

Dynamike

Juju

Rico

Dynamike is one of the best allies for Meeple due to their synergy. When you’re using Mansions of Meeple and trapping enemies, Dynamike can unleash his Super, dealing massive damage. If your teammate picks Demolition as their Star Power, they can inflict even more damage with his Super.

In addition to Dynamike, you can invite Juju to your team. This Mythic Brawler can act as your damage dealer. Her basic attack provides unique buffs based on the tile she’s standing on. If she stands on the ground, she gets a damage buff. On the other hand, standing in bushes increases her attack range. If she’s on water, she can slow down the enemy’s movement speed.

Rico is another great teammate for Meeple. After Meeple’s Super is gone, Rico can still hit enemies that are hiding behind obstacles with his Bouncy Bullets. This ability makes Rico very dangerous since enemies don’t want to get close to him. That means staying close to Rico is a great idea, considering Meeple is a glass cannon.

Related: Best Brawlers in Brawl Stars, Ranked

Other Tips

Although I recommend using Mansions of Meeple for Meeple, you can select the Ragequit Gadget if you’re playing Gem Grab or Brawl Ball mode. This Gadget is handy if you’re cornered and being hunted by enemies. Since it creates a massive shockwave that pushes enemies away, it gives you a chance to escape.

Since Meeple’s attacks can hone in on enemies, it’s always best to keep your distance. This way, you can keep the pressure on the enemy team while also ensuring your survival. Remember to be mindful of your shots. Unlike other Brawlers, Meeple’s reload speed is quite slow, so make sure each shot counts.

That’s everything you need to know about building Meeple in Brawl Stars. Playing as Meeple definitely requires some experience, so don’t be discouraged if you lose a match.

Brawl Stars is now available on iOS and Android.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy