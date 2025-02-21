Best Mini-Games in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, Ranked

As with every Yakuza entry, there are plenty of mini-games to enjoy in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. From go-karts to baseball to karaoke, there is plenty to enjoy when you’re not sailing the high seas. Here are the best mini-games in Pirate Yakuza ranked.

7. Mahjong

Mahjong is a mini-game that was (and still is) personally difficult for this writer to grasp, even after several different Yakuza playthroughs. However, the editorial team at The Escapist (specifically its editor-in-chief) loves this one, so on the list it goes. Mahjong isn’t original to Yakuza but a traditional tile game where players must try and make a winning combination of tiles by drawing, stealing, and discarding tiles. It is a game of strategy that can make you put aside your other side quests and mini-games for hours trying to get a winning hand.

6. Sicko Snap

Sicko Snap makes its triumphant return from Infinite Wealth, and it needs to be unlocked via a substory just as it did in the previous game. As per the title of the mini-game, the objective of the mini-game is to capture snaps of “sickos” in Hawaii as you quickly pass by them. Ensuring that you’re capturing whatever oddities you stumble upon at the center of your frame is more challenging than it sounds, and Yakuza Pirate will have you wanting to replay this mini-game to try and capture photos of all the sickos you can find.

5. Karaoke

It wouldn’t be a Yakuza/Like a Dragon title without Karaoke, and the rhythm game is just as fun this time around. Whether you’re playing this mini-game at a bar in Honolulu or aboard the Goromaru on the open sea, the locale changes and song selection make this as much fun as it ever was. The karaoke bar options in Honolulu or Madlantis provide more cinematic scenery, and hearing Goro’s screeching voice as he hits surprisingly high notes is never not entertaining.

4. Crazy Delivery

Crazy Delivery makes its triumphant return from Infinite Wealth, and hopping back onto the bike makes it feel as though you’ve never even left. With Goro Majima riding around making deliveries, you can bet that things are even crazier than they were before. This repetitive and addicting mini-game will have players trying out new delivery strategies, and learning how to master the different spin and air tricks to make your order fulfillment as “crazy” as possible is incredibly satisfying. The mini-game is also a fun way to earn some cash, especially if you can pull off the required amount of deliveries in the short period allotted.

3. Madlantis Bang Bang Batting Center

The batting cage mini-game is a mainstay of the Yakuza series, but Pirate Yakuza adds a whole new explosive twist to it. Available to play at the Madlantis area of the game, this version of the batting cages is much more chaotic, as the goal is to hit explosive barrels and create chain reactions to get the highest combos and, after clearing them all out, earn a shiny new treasure in return.

A mini-game that requires excellent timing and decent aiming, the mode is accompanied by some fun, bombastic visuals, as it gives Goro the objective of hitting locks off of a treasure chest to get the prize inside. This mini-game is fun and has excellent incentives, earning the second spot on this list.

2. Madlantis Golf

The golf range in Madlantis is another mini-game that’s hard to put down. Different levels of difficulty and changing obstacles depending on the mode you choose help to add variety to this golf mode. A second bingo mode (previously featured in Yakuza: Like a Dragon) provides more of a challenge as you have fewer attempts to make the shot you need. This is a more quiet and relaxed mini-game in Pirate Yakuza, and the shot-meter and mechanics of this mode are so fine-tuned and smooth that it will have you going back to try and sink more hole-in-ones.

1. Dragon Kart

Making a return from Like a Dragon: Yakuza, Dragon Kart has found its way to Hawaii, and it’s just as chaotic and fun as it ever was. With the ability to customize your kart, race in three grand prix as you try to earn the top spot amongst a colorful array of characters. The Yakuza series has always thrived on games within games, and having what is essentially its version of Mario Kart in Pirate Yakuza gives players something else to try and beat. Moreover, you can exchange your wins in Dragon Kart for some valuable prizes, making it more than worth your time.

Pirate Yakuza also has an entirely new “Elimination Duel” mode within Dragon Kart, a tense battle mode that doesn’t end until only one kart is left standing. Instead of winning a race, this mode is all about making sure your attacks hit and is an entertaining change of pace, making it the best mini-game in Pirate Yakuza.

And those are the best mini-games in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, ranked.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

