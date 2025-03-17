Best MLB The Show 25 Diamond Dynasty Cards & Lineups (March 2025)

The release of MLB The Show 25 means the return of the popular Diamond Dynasty mode. Gamers are able to collect cards of their favorite current players and legends to build the ultimate lineup. Here are the best MLB The Show 25 Diamond Dynasty cards and lineups in March 2025.

Recommended Videos

Best Diamond Dynasty Cards in MLB The Show 25 Right Now

The cards available at launch aren’t going to end up in anyone’s final lineups at the end of MLB The Show 25‘s life cycle, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t worthwhile right now. Here are some of the better Diamond Dynasty cards that are available in the game:

Team Affinity James Wood

The up-and-coming outfielder for the Washington Nationals, James Wood, is the team’s Team Affinity reward. It’s going to take some work to unlock him, but his solid contact against both left and right-handed pitching makes the journey worth it. He also has solid power for a corner outfielder, making it so he will sit comfortably in the middle of your lineup.

Pipeline Program Walker Jenkins

Despite being a center fielder, you won’t want to put Walker Jenkins in the middle of the outfield. However, his bat makes it worth putting him out of position. He has solid contact and power across the board, and while his speed isn’t anything to write home about, he’s sure to leg out a hit here and there.

20th Anniversary Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw has been one of MLB The Show‘s nastiest pitchers for well over a decade. He returns at the start of MLB The Show 25 as part of the Anniversary Series and has a solid pitch arsenal, including his signature 12-6 Curve. And since he’s not too expensive on the market, budget players can add him to the squad with much pomp and circumstance.

Live Series Emmanuel Clase

Relief pitching is a major part of MLB The Show 25 Diamond Dynasty, and Emmanuel Clase has one of the best cards. He doesn’t have an overwhelming pitch mix, but he can dominate hitters with an above-average fastball and devastating slider. Put him in at closer and never look back.

Related: Best Pitching Settings for MLB The Show 25

Best March 2025 MLB The Show 25 Diamond Dynasty Lineup

Feeling confident about your lineup is important when heading into a Ranked game of Diamond Dynasty. So, The Escapist has come up with a lineup that will hit the cover off the ball and have your opponent confused at the plate. Keep in mind that this lineup is full of cards that are realistically obtained, so it won’t include Live Series Aaron Judge or Shohei Ohtani.

20th Anniversary Elly De La Cruz (SS) Pipeline Program Walker Jenkins (LF) Prospect Pipeline Jordan Lawlar (3B) Team Affinity James Wood (RF) Spring Breakout Max Clark (CF) 20th Anniversary David Wright (DH) Team Affinity Craig Biggio (C) Spring Breakout JJ Wetherholt (2B) Prospect Pipeline Nick Kurtz (1B)

20th Anniversary Clayton Kershaw (SP)

Live Series Felix Bautista (RP)

Live Series Emmanuel Clase (CP)

And those are the best MLB The Show 25 Diamond Dynasty cards and lineups for March 2025. If you’re looking for more, here’s whether you should go to college or go pro in this year’s Road to the Show.

MLB The Show 25 is now in Early Access on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy