It’s cold outside again, which means it’s officially cozy game season. But why play alone? Grab some friends and try out some of the 10 best multiplayer cozy games out right now.

Palia

Available on: Steam, Nintendo Switch

Welcome to Palia, your cozy new MMO home.

Explore, nurture, and expand the world of Palia in this free-to-play cozy life simulation. Palia has everything you expect from a cozy game, from farming and fishing to cooking and collecting exotic insects. But there’s more than what meets the eye in this mysterious village. Befriend the local Majiri people to learn more about their origins and history while putting together why humans keep mysteriously arriving with no past memories.

Palia‘s multiplayer features mean you can do everything with a friend; hunt, fish, farm, and explore together, sharing resources and completing objectives. After a long day of progress, you can even share a cooked meal with your team!

For fans of: Sun Haven, Dinkum

Moving Out

Available on: Steam, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and XIS, PlayStation 4

Put your co-op skills to the test in Moving Out.

You and up to three friends are hired as Furniture Arrangement and Relocation Technicians. It’s your job to help your customers move out of their various wacky homes. Together, figure out the best way to move furniture across stairs, conveyor belts, and even bodies of water as you complete each level the game steadily increases in difficulty. The physics-defying cartoonish animation of this game adds to the fun.

Moving Out is a couch co-op game and so great for in-person gatherings with your friends. The difficulty levels make Moving Out a fun test of your cooperation skills.

For fans of: Unpacking, Overcooked

Cult of the Lamb

Available on: Steam, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One/XIS, PlayStation 4/5

Our favorite cozy cult simulation has recently added multiplayer.

If you’re a cozy gamer who likes a bit of action, Cult of the Lamb is definitely one of the best cozy multiplayer games for you. Play as a Lamb who narrowly escaped death and is now indebted to a mysterious but extremely powerful spiritual being. Grow a cult of loyal followers, decorate and organize your camp, all while steadily progressing the story through rogue-like battles. Cult of the Lamb is updated often with free DLC, so even after you’ve finished the main story, there’s still much to enjoy.

Cult of the Lamb now has a couch co-op mode, and if you buy it on Steam, you can play with friends around the world using the Remote Play function.

For fans of: Bear and Breakfast, Hollow Night

Bopl Battle

Available on: Steam

Play against your friends in the colorful world of Bopl Battle.

Bopl Battle is a wonderfully absurd platformer. You’re a piece of slime, traveling with up to three other friends through different planets and competing to stay on the ground. Bopl Battle has loads of wacky and weird weapons for you to try and destabilize your opponents. At the end of a round, the person who gets the most openness to fall wins.

The charming cartoon style of Bopl Battle and its creatively silly worlds and weapons makes it a lot of fun to play with friends. It’s a great option for when you want a bit more competitiveness but still a lot of laughs. You can play online or with couch co-op.

For fans of: Among Us, Party Animals

Fae Farm

Available on: Steam, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and XIS, PlayStation 4 and 5

Create the farm of your dreams with your friends in Fae Farm.

The world of Azoria brings everything we love about farm sims and adds a magical twist. Customize everything from your character to your farm and foster relationships with friendly NPCs. Fae Farm incorporates magic into every part of gameplay, so if you enjoy brewing potions and casting spells, there’s a lot to explore.

Fae Farm has both online multiplayer and couch co-op options available. Visit the farms of your friends and farm together, sharing resources and making gameplay more efficient. On a cold winter day when all you want to do is relax, Fae Farm offers the calming experience you need.

For fans of: Stardew Valley, Sun Haven.

Sky: Children Of The Light

Available on: Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, iOS, Android

SKy: Children of Light is a peaceful game with a heartwarming story.

This beautiful MMO adventure game is available for cross-platform play, so you can play with basically any friend with an internet connection. Sky‘s animation is both enchanting and peaceful, the perfect combination for cozy adventures. Play through the main story of the game and gradually unlock all seven of the atmospheric realms. Sky emphasizes social interactions, with tons of adventures to complete with multiple friends.

Sky has a compelling story that’s best to experience with friends, making it one of the best cozy multiplayer games out there.

For fans of: FFXIV

Quilts and Cats of Calico

Available on: Steam, Nintendo Switch.

In Quilts and Cats of Calico, challenge your friends to a cozy cat-themed board game.

Quilts and Cats of Calico is the ultimate pleasing board game for a cozy night in. The gameplay revolves around creating the best quilt, earning extra points for color coordination, and using patterns that attract a bunch of cuddly cats. You can play online with your friends or, if you’re feeling more competitive, play ranked with strangers.

Fans of the original Calico board game will love this colorful, endearing adaptation that adds a few twists to the much-loved familiar game.

For fans of: Calico, A Little To The Left

Stardew Valley

Available on: Steam, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One.

Stardew Valley is a must-have for every cozy gamer, but have you played it with friends yet?

Stardew Valley is a pixel-art farming simulator. As the new villager in town, you can tend to your farm, explore the dangerous mines, go fishing, and build relationships with the wonderfully written NPCs. If the twelve romanceable NPCs aren’t enough for you, why not invite a friend? In Stardew Valley, not only can you build your farm and gather resources with your friends, but you can also move in with and marry them.

If you like to play your cozy multiplayer games with friends in person, Stardew Valley has a split-screen couch co-op for up to four players. Or you can choose to directly invite friends for online gameplay. Whatever your preference, playing Stardew Valley with friends is a guaranteed fun time.

For fans of: Fields of Mistria, The Sims 4.

Blanc

Available on: Steam, Nintendo Switch.

Find your way back home in Blanc, a stunning snowy fairy-tale.

Play as either the wolf cub or the fawn, collaborating together as you travel through a completely hand-drawn winter wonderland. There’s no text or voice acting, bringing full focus to the visuals of the game. Blanc is a two-player experience, great for couples or a bonding experience for you and a friend. It’s calming music and atmospheric sound effects make it immersive and intimate, with a simple yet touching story.

Blanc is a short, low-difficulty game, so it’s great to play with a friend who isn’t typically into gaming. Who doesn’t love adorable 2D baby animals?

For fans of: It Takes Two, Sky: Children of the Light

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Available on: Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One.

Play a farming sim with all your favorite Disney and Pixar characters as NPCs in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Dreamlight Valley isn’t your typical farming simulator. As you move into the titular town, you notice that things are in disarray. Parasitic Night Thorns have taken over and caused the residents to lose their memories. It’s up to you to help get rid of these poisonous plants and restore Dreamlight Valley to its former glory.

Invite your friends to your Valley and cook, craft, and fish together. Support your friends by buying items from their boutiques and helping tend to their farms! Disney Dreamlight Valley supports cross-play, so you can pay with friends on any console or device.

For fans of: Animal Crossing, Fae Farm.

And that’s our list of the 10 best multiplayer cozy games out right now! Grab some friends, try these games out, and let us know what you think.

