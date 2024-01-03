It’s tricky to build a team around a character who uses the Geo element in Genshin Impact. Navia is a bit of an outlier, though, having some unique and powerful teams you can run with her. In this guide, we’ll be covering the best Navia team comps in Genshin Impact.

Best Navia Team Comps in Genshin Impact

Geo’s main reaction with other elements is the Crystalize reaction, which is usually a very weak reaction. Navia changes that due to her A4 passive ability and skill taking advantage of the reaction to enable her to deal more damage. Navia also deals most of her damage through her Skill and Burst abilities, so having high Energy Recharge is a must. This makes it very ideal to run her alongside one other Geo teammate for the Geo Resonance and reduced energy requirements.

Best Navia + Zhongli Core Team in Genshin Impact

Navia | Zhongli | Fischl | Bennett

When in need of a Geo character, it’s no surprise that the incredible Geo Archon Zhongli would be the go-to. With his amazing shielding capabilities and ability to shred enemy resistances, he makes a top-tier addition to a Navia team. Zhongli’s shield basically makes Navia unkillable and impossible to interrupt, which helps maximize her damage output. You can use the Favonius Lance as Zhongli’s weapon to generate extra particles for energy for Navia, which helps her Burst more often.

Next, we need characters to help trigger Crystalize reactions, and it’s always excellent to have a good off-field damage dealer. Fischl is incredibly strong right now, and her off-field Electro damage is top-tier. She can summon Oz to zap enemies with Electro and help trigger plenty of Crystalize Reactions. Bennett serves as both a powerful healer and buffer and another source of Crystalize. While enemies will need to walk into his Burst to get inflicted with Pyro, it’s still a great source of extra elemental reaction. It also heals very quickly and buffs the entire team’s Attack damage, which is perfect for Navia as she scales off Attack, unlike other Geo characters who scale off Defense.

Related: Best Furina Team Comps in Genshin Impact

Best Navia + Ninguang Core Team in Genshin Impact

Navia | Ningguang | Furina | Kokomi

There is a very limited selection of Geo characters to choose from to run alongside Navia. Gorou’s buffs scale Defense, and Yun Jin buffs normal attacks, which is no good for Navia. And aside from Zhongli, who’s in our first team comp, that leaves us with Albedo, Geo Traveler, and Ningguang as viable options. Albedo is pretty great to run with Navia, but let’s be honest – few of us have actually pulled Albedo. If you have him, you can use him in Ningguang’s place for a bit of extra damage.

Geo Traveler is also a pretty good option – if you have them leveled up, then they can be used as the Geo pair in this comp with no problem. Personally, though, I really like Ningguang as the Geo choice here. You can run her with Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers to provide Navia a buff, and her A4 passive also buffs Geo damage. She’s a good option to battery Navia, plus she’s a very cool character, and there are very few other chances to actually use her effectively in a team!

Furina is the best damage-buffing character in the entire game, plus she can hit pretty hard herself with off-field Hydro damage. This makes her ideal for a Navia team, as she’s both boosting Navia’s damage as well as triggering Crystalize reactions with her Hydro summons attacks!

When using Furina’s burst, though, you’ll tank your team’s HP, so you need to run her alongside a really good healer. Kokomi is one of the absolute best here. She has amazing off-field healing with her Jellyfish for single target heals. She can also heal the entire team quickly with her Burst, which makes her a top-tier choice to use alongside Furina.

Those are the two best Navia team comps in Genshin Impact. Navia has some pretty specific needs, and pairing her up with another Geo character will be one of the most challenging parts. If you can get either of these team comps rolling, though, they are a sight to behold! The damage and synergy here are immense, and they really are a joy to use!