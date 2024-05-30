necrozma pokemon go
Best Necrozma Raid Counters In Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Published: May 30, 2024 02:22 pm

Necrozma has finally made its Pokemon GO debut during the Pokemon GO Fest kickoff in Sendai, Japan, and players are chomping at the bit to add it to their roster. Here is how you can prepare for Necrozma’s arrival by training up the best counters in Pokemon GO.

Necrozma Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Necrozma is a pure Psychic-type, which means it’s weak to Bug, Ghost, and Dark-type attacks. Despite its brooding nature and sheer strength when used in GBL and PvE battles, Necrozma doesn’t have a lot of attacks in Pokemon GO Raids that counter its weaknesses. That’s not to say it doesn’t have a dynamic moveset, but it’s not a wide enough range to affect Bug and Dark types very much.

PokemonTypeVulnerable ToStrong AgainstResistant To
necrozma
Necrozma		PsychicBug
Ghost
Dark		Ghost
Psychic
Dragon
Ice
Rock
Fairy
Fighting
Poison		Fighting
Psychic

Necrozma raids in Pokemon GO are a bit of an enigma, as the Legendary has a wider variety of moves than normal raid bosses. It only brings two attacks to the battle, but they can be Ghost, Dragon, Psychic, Steel, or Dark-type moves. The only ones players really need to worry about are the Ghost-type attacks.

Best Necrozma Counters in Pokemon GO

Despite potentially having strong Ghost-type attacks, a lot of our top 10 Necrozma counters are Ghost types. The list also features Pokemon with strong type moves that are Super Effective against Psychic-types.

PokemonMoves

Mega Tyranitar		Bite
Brutal Swing

Mega Houndoom		Snarl
Foul Play

Mega Gengar		Lick
Shadow Ball

Mega Banette		Shadow Claw
Shadow Ball

Chandelure		Hex
Shadow Ball

Mega Gyarados		Bite
Crunch

Mega Absol		Snarl
Dark Pulse

Hydreigon		Bite
Brutal Swing

Weavile		Snarl
Foul Play

Honchcrow		Snarl
Dark Pulse

Again, Necrozma isn’t as tough as it may look. It may have been a challenging boss fight in the mainline games, but these raids should only need three to four trainers. However, you need to make sure your Pokemon are above 3,500 CP and aren’t weak to Necrozma’s attacks.

If you’re looking to get your hands on some of the all-around strongest Pokemon for PvE, check out our Pokemon GO Raid Tier List. And if you’re looking for which raids are on the horizon, stop over at our Pokemon GO Raid Schedule.

Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. He's honed his skills as a Pokemon trainer from a young age, and fell in love with the quirky, imaginative side of gaming shortly after. Fairfax has had bylines in Screen Rant and Dexerto, as well as The LaRue County Herald News. He accepts any and all pitches at [email protected].