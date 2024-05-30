Best Necrozma Raid Counters In Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Necrozma has finally made its Pokemon GO debut during the Pokemon GO Fest kickoff in Sendai, Japan, and players are chomping at the bit to add it to their roster. Here is how you can prepare for Necrozma’s arrival by training up the best counters in Pokemon GO.
Necrozma Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness
Necrozma is a pure Psychic-type, which means it’s weak to Bug, Ghost, and Dark-type attacks. Despite its brooding nature and sheer strength when used in GBL and PvE battles, Necrozma doesn’t have a lot of attacks in Pokemon GO Raids that counter its weaknesses. That’s not to say it doesn’t have a dynamic moveset, but it’s not a wide enough range to affect Bug and Dark types very much.
|Pokemon
|Type
|Vulnerable To
|Strong Against
|Resistant To
Necrozma
|Psychic
|Bug
Ghost
Dark
|Ghost
Psychic
Dragon
Ice
Rock
Fairy
Fighting
Poison
|Fighting
Psychic
Necrozma raids in Pokemon GO are a bit of an enigma, as the Legendary has a wider variety of moves than normal raid bosses. It only brings two attacks to the battle, but they can be Ghost, Dragon, Psychic, Steel, or Dark-type moves. The only ones players really need to worry about are the Ghost-type attacks.
Best Necrozma Counters in Pokemon GO
Despite potentially having strong Ghost-type attacks, a lot of our top 10 Necrozma counters are Ghost types. The list also features Pokemon with strong type moves that are Super Effective against Psychic-types.
|Pokemon
|Moves
Mega Tyranitar
|Bite
Brutal Swing
Mega Houndoom
|Snarl
Foul Play
Mega Gengar
|Lick
Shadow Ball
Mega Banette
|Shadow Claw
Shadow Ball
Chandelure
|Hex
Shadow Ball
Mega Gyarados
|Bite
Crunch
Mega Absol
|Snarl
Dark Pulse
Hydreigon
|Bite
Brutal Swing
Weavile
|Snarl
Foul Play
Honchcrow
|Snarl
Dark Pulse
Again, Necrozma isn’t as tough as it may look. It may have been a challenging boss fight in the mainline games, but these raids should only need three to four trainers. However, you need to make sure your Pokemon are above 3,500 CP and aren’t weak to Necrozma’s attacks.
If you’re looking to get your hands on some of the all-around strongest Pokemon for PvE, check out our Pokemon GO Raid Tier List. And if you’re looking for which raids are on the horizon, stop over at our Pokemon GO Raid Schedule.