Best Necrozma Raid Counters In Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Necrozma has finally made its Pokemon GO debut during the Pokemon GO Fest kickoff in Sendai, Japan, and players are chomping at the bit to add it to their roster. Here is how you can prepare for Necrozma’s arrival by training up the best counters in Pokemon GO.

Necrozma Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Necrozma is a pure Psychic-type, which means it’s weak to Bug, Ghost, and Dark-type attacks. Despite its brooding nature and sheer strength when used in GBL and PvE battles, Necrozma doesn’t have a lot of attacks in Pokemon GO Raids that counter its weaknesses. That’s not to say it doesn’t have a dynamic moveset, but it’s not a wide enough range to affect Bug and Dark types very much.

Pokemon Type Vulnerable To Strong Against Resistant To

Necrozma Psychic Bug

Ghost

Dark Ghost

Psychic

Dragon

Ice

Rock

Fairy

Fighting

Poison Fighting

Psychic

Necrozma raids in Pokemon GO are a bit of an enigma, as the Legendary has a wider variety of moves than normal raid bosses. It only brings two attacks to the battle, but they can be Ghost, Dragon, Psychic, Steel, or Dark-type moves. The only ones players really need to worry about are the Ghost-type attacks.

Best Necrozma Counters in Pokemon GO

Despite potentially having strong Ghost-type attacks, a lot of our top 10 Necrozma counters are Ghost types. The list also features Pokemon with strong type moves that are Super Effective against Psychic-types.

Pokemon Moves

Mega Tyranitar Bite

Brutal Swing

Mega Houndoom Snarl

Foul Play

Mega Gengar Lick

Shadow Ball

Mega Banette Shadow Claw

Shadow Ball

Chandelure Hex

Shadow Ball

Mega Gyarados Bite

Crunch

Mega Absol Snarl

Dark Pulse

Hydreigon Bite

Brutal Swing

Weavile Snarl

Foul Play

Honchcrow Snarl

Dark Pulse

Again, Necrozma isn’t as tough as it may look. It may have been a challenging boss fight in the mainline games, but these raids should only need three to four trainers. However, you need to make sure your Pokemon are above 3,500 CP and aren’t weak to Necrozma’s attacks.

If you’re looking to get your hands on some of the all-around strongest Pokemon for PvE, check out our Pokemon GO Raid Tier List. And if you’re looking for which raids are on the horizon, stop over at our Pokemon GO Raid Schedule.

