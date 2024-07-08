Best Nihilego Counters for Pokemon Go Raids: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Nihilego will once again appear in Pokemon GO raids as part of GO Fest 2024 Global, with a sneak preview the week before to help trainers prepare. Here are the best counters for Nihilego in Pokemon GO.

All Nihilego Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness in Pokemon Go

The key to beating any 5-Star Raid is to lean into type strengths and weaknesses to give your team an edge against the boss. Nihilego is a dual-type Rock and Poison-type Ultra Beast Pokemon. So, when planning for your Nihilego raid in Pokemon GO, your best counters are to train up Ground-type Pokemon, alongside Psychic, Water, and Steel-type creatures. Because Nihilego is 2X weak to Ground, these moves will be your biggest powerhouse, but a mix of other strong types doesn’t hurt.

Pokemon Type Vulnerable To Strong Against Resistant To

Nihilego Rock/Poison Ground (2x)

Psychic

Steel

Water Bug

Fairy

Fire

Grass

Ice Bug

Fairy

Fire

Flying

Fighting

Grass

Normal

Poison

The Best Nihilego Counters in Pokemon Go

Here are our recommendations for some of the best Pokemon to counter Nihilego in Pokemon GO.

Shadow forms will always be a bit more powerful in battle, so if you have them, bring them. Same goes for Mega evolutions of the listed Pokemon, if you’ve got the Mega Energy to spare.

Pokemon Suggested Moveset

Primal Groudon

or

Groudon Mud Shot

Precipice Blades

Garchomp Mud Shot

Earth Power

Excadrill Mud-Slap

Scorching Sans

Swampert Mud Shot

Earthquake

Rhyperior Mud-Slap

Earthquake

Mamoswine Mud-Slap

High Horsepower

Landorus Mud Shot

Earth Power

Donphan Mud-Slap

Earthquake

Hippowdon Sand Attack

Scorching Sands

Golem Mud-Slap

Earthquake

When it comes to CP, the Raid Boss version of Nihilego will cap out at 48499, so you’ll want to bring the highest CP Pokemon you have. In terms of catching it, you’ll be able to get your own Nihilego with somewhere between a 2165 and 2830 CP.

To be successful against this Raid Boss, we recommend a team of no fewer than three high-level trainers, or more if you’ve got some lower-level friends who want to take part. It can be done with just two trainers, but you’ll want to be sure you’ve got some high CP heavy-hitting Ground types to manage it. Like most 5-star raids, solo isn’t really a viable option.

Grab your favorite Ground-type powerhouse and best of luck against 5-star Nilego, trainers!

Pokemon GO is available to play now.

