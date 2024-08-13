Best Offensive Playbook in Madden NFL 25

Creating a good offense in Madden NFL 25 begins with choosing the right playbook, which can be half the hassle. But look no further – we’ve picked out the best offensive playbook available in Madden 25.

What Is the Best Offensive Playbook in Madden 25?

Our favorite playbook in Madden 24, the Green Bay Packers offense by Matt LaFleur, remains the best in Madden 25. It’s hard to beat its versatility and expansive Gun formation sets. Another solid option is the Miami Dolphins offensive scheme from head coach Mike McDaniel. This playbook is going to be quite popular due to its motion-based plays, an exciting addition to Madden 25 that reflects their innovative real-life offense. However, the Green Bay Packers book still reigns supreme for us.

What makes the Packers playbook so great is the variety of options at your disposal to suit your personal preferences and specific needs. But if you need a head start, we’ve gathered the best offensive plays in Madden 25.

Best Plays in Packers Offensive Playbook in Madden 25

To start things off, the Gun formation is where the most damage will be done in this dynamic Green Bay Packers offensive playbook. It has the fan-favorite Bunch and Trips TE sets, while others like tight Y Off include plenty of RPO and motion-based play. Verticals, Y Trail, and RPO Alert Bubble are mainstays in our arsenal. Keeping the opponent’s man and zone defense constantly on their toes is always the name of the game, and doing so means creating a dynamic and malleable offense. We recommend going out and practicing these plays and formations, and finding what best suits you and your play style.

Of course, the best offense in Madden 25 is the one you are most comfortable with that brings you winning results. The Green Bay Packers playbook provides the foundation for you to embark on a journey of offensive discovery, prioritizing the aforementioned formation and play sets.

Madden 25 is set to be released on August 16, 2024.

