After years and years of waiting, EA Sports College Football 25 has finally arrived. And fans who have the Deluxe Editions of the game got 4600 Points to spend in the store. To make the most of this bonus, here are the best packs to buy in College Football 25 Ultimate Team (CUT).

Recommended Videos

Best Featured Bundle – Junior Bundle

As of the Early Access period, Junior Packs have the most players with higher overall ratings (OVR). The Junior Bundle has a massive price tag of 11,500 points, but it may be worth it for the most hardcore College Football fans. This is especially true if you combine the Points in your account from the Deluxe Edition and subscribe to EA Play for additional savings.

The Junior Bundle includes 5 Junior Packs at a discounted price. Scoring this bundle will award over 20 players total, with 15 Uncommon or better players and 6 Rare or better players. In addition, anyone who purchases the Junior Bundle is guaranteed at least one 80 OVR or higher player.

Best Beginner Offer – Starter Pack (Offense)

Sometimes, the best defense is offense. For players who want to put away games early with a strong offense and a massive lead, the Starter Pack (Offensive) will get them on their way. This Starter Pack costs 2,200 Points and comes with a choice of one of three BND lineup schemes. The Bundle guarantees 11 Uncommon or better players and 6 Rares. Each scheme includes the following:

2x 76 OVR Players

4x 77 OVR Players

2x 78 OVR Players

3x 79 OVR Players

2x 80 OVR Players

1x 82 OVR Player

1x 83 OVR Player

The best Scheme to pick within this Starter Pack is, hands down, the Pass Scheme. This selection will get players a powerful Offense to get the ball in the air and into receivers’ hands safely. While college football isn’t dominated by passing like the NFL, the meta in College Football 25 is a strong pass game. Long-range passes are the fastest ways to score touchdowns and will allow players to complete challenges and objectives faster, as well as dominate the competition.

Related: How to Enter the Transfer Portal in College Football 25 Road to Glory

Best Value Overall – Base Booster Pack

For College Football 25 fans who are just looking to get powerful players ASAP, the Base Booster Pack is an excellent value. Unfortunately, this Pack can only be purchased once. However, it is certainly worth picking up. For 500 Points, this Pack will get players the following players:

2x 70+ OVR Uncommon Players

2x 73+ OVR Uncommon Players

1x 80+ OVR BND Rare Player

For the players that this Pack allows College Football fans to add to their Ultimate Team, 500 Points is an incredible value. This is the least expensive way to ensure a 80+ OVR Rare player will join your roster in College Football 25 Ultimate Team.

And those are the best packs to buy in College Football 25 Ultimate Team (CUT).

EA Sports College Football 25 releases on July 19, 2024, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy