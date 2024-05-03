Best Perks for Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Ranked Play

While your primary weapon is the most crucial part of a loadout for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Ranked Play, you don’t want to underestimate the value of Perks. Here are the best Perks for MW3 Ranked Play.
Best Perks for MW3 Ranked Play
In total, there are seven main Perks that you’ll see across the three categories in any Ranked Play match in MW3. Those Perks are:
- Assault Gloves
- Quick-Grip Gloves
- Marksman Gloves
- Covert Sneakers
- Lightweight Boots
- EOD Padding
- Tac Mask
While other Perks, such as Stalker Boots or Mag Holster, might have their niche uses in Ranked, they are not nearly as effective as the other Perks in their respective categories. Of course, the Perks you use primarily depend on what gun you choose to use in Ranked or the game mode you’re playing.
Related: How to Fix the Reload Glitch in MW3 & Warzone Season 3 Reloaded
Assault Rifle Perks in Ranked Play
For assault rifle players using the MCW, this is how your Perk loadout should be set up:
- Quick-Grip Gloves/Marksman Gloves
- Covert Sneakers
- EOD Padding
The gloves are where you have some wiggle room, as Marksman Gloves are better for super passive players looking to kill enemies at longer ranges while Quick-Grip Gloves are meant for Flex players who move around the map more. Also, you could sub out Covert Sneakers for Lightweight Boots if you’re playing Hardpoint or Control, but for the most part, you want your footsteps to stay silent a majority of the time.
Submachine Gun Perks in Ranked Play
On the flip side, players utilizing the Rival-9 or another SMG want to use this Perk loadout:
- Assault Gloves
- Covert Sneakers/Lightweight Boots
- EOD Padding
SMG players swap out the other gloves for the Assault Gloves for better success at close range. The extra jump accuracy can make the difference between life and death on certain occasions. With the boots category, I still recommend running Covert Sneakers, but Lightweight Boots aren’t a bad option for extra-aggressive SMG players.
You’ll also notice I included Tac Mask in the list of recommended Perks but don’t have it equipped on either the AR or SMG Perk loadout. This is because you want EOD Padding equipped most of the time since grenades can kill you without it. However, if you’re being stunned over and over, Tac Mask isn’t a bad option.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.