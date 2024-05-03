Best Perks for Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Ranked Play

While your primary weapon is the most crucial part of a loadout for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Ranked Play, you don’t want to underestimate the value of Perks. Here are the best Perks for MW3 Ranked Play.

Best Perks for MW3 Ranked Play

In total, there are seven main Perks that you’ll see across the three categories in any Ranked Play match in MW3. Those Perks are:

Assault Gloves

Quick-Grip Gloves

Marksman Gloves

Covert Sneakers

Lightweight Boots

EOD Padding

Tac Mask

Covert Sneakers are the best boots Perk. Screenshot by The Escapist

While other Perks, such as Stalker Boots or Mag Holster, might have their niche uses in Ranked, they are not nearly as effective as the other Perks in their respective categories. Of course, the Perks you use primarily depend on what gun you choose to use in Ranked or the game mode you’re playing.

Assault Rifle Perks in Ranked Play

You want EOD Padding equipped to protect from grenades. Screenshot by The Escapist

For assault rifle players using the MCW, this is how your Perk loadout should be set up:

Quick-Grip Gloves/Marksman Gloves

Covert Sneakers

EOD Padding

The gloves are where you have some wiggle room, as Marksman Gloves are better for super passive players looking to kill enemies at longer ranges while Quick-Grip Gloves are meant for Flex players who move around the map more. Also, you could sub out Covert Sneakers for Lightweight Boots if you’re playing Hardpoint or Control, but for the most part, you want your footsteps to stay silent a majority of the time.

Submachine Gun Perks in Ranked Play

Assault Gloves are an SMG’s best friend. Screenshot by The Escapist

On the flip side, players utilizing the Rival-9 or another SMG want to use this Perk loadout:

Assault Gloves

Covert Sneakers/Lightweight Boots

EOD Padding

SMG players swap out the other gloves for the Assault Gloves for better success at close range. The extra jump accuracy can make the difference between life and death on certain occasions. With the boots category, I still recommend running Covert Sneakers, but Lightweight Boots aren’t a bad option for extra-aggressive SMG players.

You’ll also notice I included Tac Mask in the list of recommended Perks but don’t have it equipped on either the AR or SMG Perk loadout. This is because you want EOD Padding equipped most of the time since grenades can kill you without it. However, if you’re being stunned over and over, Tac Mask isn’t a bad option.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

