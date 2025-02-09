5 Best Pirates and Scoundrels in Star Wars

With shady characters starting to take center stage in Star Wars, it’s time to decide who’s the best of the best. There are many formidable options, but here are our picks for the five best pirates and scoundrels in Star Wars.

The Best Pirates and Scoundrels in Star Wars

5. Jod Na Nawood

Jod is a mysterious pirate. He can use the Force, and he has many names, from Captain Silvo and Crimson Jack to Dash Renton and Jodwick Zank. When he’s first introduced in Skeleton Crew, he seems to be a suspiciously nice person, but as it turns out, he’s one of the most ruthless and manipulating pirates in Star Wars. Combined with his Force abilities and greedy nature, Jod deserves a spot on this list.

Like many scoundrels, Jod had a rough childhood. He was an orphan who was found by a Jedi, trained by them, and sadly watched them die in front of him. Such a tragic childhood shapes his future. He wanted to never have to worry about surviving again, which led him to his ruthless nature, especially when it came to the planet of At Attin. The idea of endless credits is too much for Jod to resist, and thus, he lets his dark side win.

4. Phee Genoa

Phee may be a relatively unknown pirate, as she’s only appeared in The Bad Batch, but she’s proof that pirates don’t need to have malicious motives. Her actions are to benefit the refugees who live on the planet of Pabu. She goes hunting for the treasures of their home worlds to bring back a piece of their culture. However, she does hunt for treasure for herself at times.

Despite never calling herself a pirate, she’s been called a pirate by others, especially Hunter, the leader of Clone Force 99. Instead, Phee likes to call herself a “Liberator of Ancient Wonders.” Despite not exactly fitting the description, she still technically counts as a scoundrel, and her good moral compass lands her a spot on this list.

3. Lando Calrissian

Originally the owner of the Millennium Falcon, Lando Calrissian is one of the franchise’s greatest scoundrels. He’s known for his cheating ways in games and double crossing his friends. However, he does have redeeming qualities, as he helps to save Han Solo and the Rebel Alliance. He even blows up the second Death Star. Unlike Han Solo, Lando also appears in the animated side of Star Wars, notably in Rebels. He also shows up in the video game Star Wars Outlaws.

Seeing Lando in Outlaws was a treat, as he showed off his cheating ways in the game of Sabacc and his heroic side while helping the Rebels. He even tries to convince the reluctant Kay Vess to help the Rebels, too. Lando’s wit and charm (as well as his occasional heroic moments) makes him a great option for this list.

2. Han Solo

The original scoundrel in Star Wars deserves a spot. Han Solo shows that despite people in his line of work primarily caring about themselves, they are still capable of having a conscience. Han was known for being in debt to Jabba the Hutt, but that never stopped his charming nature from pursuing the next big score with his loyal companion Chewbacca.

Han is also known for the ongoing debate about “Who shot first?” between him and Greedo, leaving just how ruthless he is up in the air. Regardless, from scoundrel to rebel hero, his development throughout the original trilogy makes him a beloved character, even to this day.

1. Hondo Ohnaka

Hondo Ohnaka fits the bill as being both a pirate and a scoundrel. He’s best known in the animated side of Star Wars, and while he hasn’t made his live-action debut yet, he’s still a cunning pirate. Hondo was first introduced in The Clone Wars when he’s at the height of his pirate endeavours and has an entire pirate crew. His charming yet scheming personality gives him a spot on this list.

Not only is he just an ordinary pirate, but for the right price, he’ll help the good guys, which he did quite a bit in Rebels. With many animated characters making the jump to live-action in series like Ahsoka and The Mandalorian, maybe Hondo will do it in the near future and further prove why he’s the best scoundrel in a galaxy far, far away.

And those are the five best pirates and scoundrels in Star Wars.

