Best Pitching Settings for MLB The Show 25

While hitting is the most glamorous part of MLB The Show 25, pitching is just as important. However, locating the ball is tough, especially if you don’t have the right setup. So, if you want to dominate on the mound, here are the best MLB The Show 25 pitching settings.

Best Settings for Pitching in MLB The Show 25

Unlike hitting, which has countless options, pitching settings are a lot easier to wrap your head around. There are only a couple of things to go over, though getting them right can be the difference between giving up a 10 spot in the first and taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning.

Pitching Interface

Best Pitching Interface in MLB The Show 25 Pinpoint

Just like in most of the previous MLB The Show titles, Pinpoint is the best pitching interface in this year’s game. It’s the only way to truly take matters into your own hands and ensure that the ball goes where you want it to. Essentially, Pinpoint asks you to draw a different kind of line for each pitch. How well you draw that line determines how accurate the pitch is.

It can take a long time to get used to Pinpoint pitching, as it’s not very lenient when it comes to mistakes. After becoming familiar with how all the different lines are drawn, though, it’ll become like second nature, and you’ll be throwing pitches on the black consistently.

The additional pitching settings in MLB The Show 25 aren’t as important as Pitching Interface, so feel free to mess around with them. However, it’s probably a good idea to keep the Pitching Ball Marker on, as it’s a great way to avoid losing track of pitch location.

Pitching View

Best Pitching View in MLB The Show 25 Strike Zone 2

If you’ve already checked out The Escapist’s guide for hitting settings in MLB The Show 25, you’ll know that Strike Zone 2 is the best Hitting View in the game. That doesn’t change for pitching settings, as the camera view allows you to get up-close and personal with the batter, which makes locating pitches much easier. There’s very little room for error with Strike Zone 2, and since you use it when you go out to hit, you’ll already know what spots make hitters uncomfortable.

And those are the best pitching settings for MLB The Show 25.

MLB The Show 25 is now in Early Access on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

