Best Place to Farm Iron Ore in Once Human

Progression is the true core of the gameplay in Once Human, and if you want to keep going, you eventually need to farm Iron Ore. To help you get there faster, this guide will cover where you can find it and what you need to prepare.

How to Farm Iron Ore in Once Human

Head to the Iron River and search on the edge of the water to find Iron Ore. Much like the rest of the map, there will be tons of spots to harvest metal-based resources as long as you keep a sharp eye. Most of the regions in the game have a set recommended level and certain materials that correspond with the recommendation. In this case, players are expected to be well past finding Bronze so that the Iron can easily be harvested as soon as it gets discovered.

Before you start looking for all this ore on the river, I highly recommend having the best equipment that you can. That means ensuring you at least have a Bronze Pickaxe crafted and ready for use. If you have one on your hot bar already, then you should also make sure you have enough space to carry what you find and then get ready to harvest. As long as your equipment is ready for a level 20 area, farming Iron Ore in the Iron River shouldn’t be too difficult.

Once you have enough ore from farming the Iron River, you can head back to your Territory and get ready to prepare it for use. Just like Bronze or Copper resources, you need to use the furnace to transform the ore into an Ingot. As long as you have some Charcoal to spare, the ore can continue to be refined into something usable. The process will take a minute or so, but after the bars are crafted, you can get going on creating some Iron equipment.

Once Human is available to play now.

