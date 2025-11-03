Best Poker games to play in 2025: Traditional casino & newer favorites

Great poker games are widely believed to be a gambling man’s activity – real money is needed if you’re to take part. However, there are plenty of poker video games; a crossover of the two mediums in which real money only enters the equation to purchase the game and/or for microtransactions. The thrill of chance is still present, albeit in a much tamer and safer format.

Across PC, mobile, and consoles, these popular poker games come in all shapes and sizes and are accessible to all experience levels. Some take a traditional approach, offering gameplay akin to a casino simulator, while others deliver a unique twist. There are a lot of poker games out there, so which are the best to play in 2025?

10 best poker games to play right now

After researching the best poker video games available in 2025, The Escapist has managed to narrow the results down to 10 popular choices. Due to how saturated the market is, we’ve chosen these titles based on a mix of their number of positive reviews, the number of downloads, or how renowned the games are. Furthermore, we’ve ensured that this list offers a mix of both conventional and unusual in-game mechanics.

10. Monopoly Poker (Released 3 June 2021)

From humble beginnings, you can become a legend. Image credit: Playtika Ltd

Described as “the ultimate Texas Hold’em poker experience with a board game twist”, this free-to-play title has mass appeal. And while its reviews aren’t always favourable, the exclusivity of its in-game events and missions, combined with real-time PvP tables, makes it one of the best poker games to play with friends.

9. Governor of Poker (Released 19 February 2016)

Can you prove yourself at the table? Image credit: Playtika Ltd.

Governor of Poker 3 is another fine example of a game designed to be played with friends. Although it has its fair share of mixed reviews, its renown, partnered with its multiplayer gameplay, makes it one of the best poker games on Steam.

8. Prominence Poker (Released 13 December 2016)

Think before you bet. Image credit: Jagex Ltd

Prominence Poker is one of the best poker games for PC. Not only due to its favourable reviews from players, but because of its “unique mechanics”, said to offer a “masterclass in online poker”. Gamers can test their skills against fellow players, as well as a cunning AI, when playing a round of Texas Hold ’em.

7. Poker Legends: Texas Hold’em Poker Tournament (Released 5 April 2018)

Can you climb the global leader board? Image credit: DYNAMICNEXT

Regarded as one of the best free poker games, Poker Legends: Texas Hold’em is a way to immerse yourself in an authentic casino atmosphere. This is another PvP experience, though this one offers a variety of mini games, events, and rewards to help diversify its gameplay.

6. Blood Poker (Released 1 May 2024)

Sometimes you play with more than just money… Image credit: Roeb

Moving away from authentic poker experiences, Blood Poker delivers unique and bloody gameplay mechanics, in which you bet with blood rather than money. Despite being horror-themed, skill still factors in here if you’re to beat its 10 opponents. Although it’s not free-to-play, this is still one of the best poker games for PC users.

5. TinyPoker (Released 23 July 2023)

TinyPoker is the ideal narrative-led option for players who want a story with their hand of poker. Image credit: APSP24

One of the more obscure poker experiences is TinyPoker, a simple yet intriguing game in which you can play hand after hand of poker inside a visual novel format. Although it’s hardly revolutionary in its gameplay, it’s still one of the best single-player poker games for those who want to enjoy poker in a relaxed environment.

4. Texas Hold’em Poker: Pokerist (Released 18 February 2025)

Which game will you play next? Image credit: KamaGames Ltd

Texas Hold’em Poker: Pokerist is a fairly new release, yet it’s proven incredibly popular with mobile players. Currently, over 10M+ have downloaded this title via Google Play, therefore making it one of the best poker games on Android. Similar to other traditional poker experiences, you’ll play against other plays in real-time matches.

3. Holdem or Foldem – Texas Poker (Released 17 November 2022)

Can you infiltrate a casino syndicate and overcome the odds? Image credit: Forever9 Games

Holdem or Foldem is another one of the top online poker games for mobile users. Playing as Ben, you have to infiltrate a casino syndicate, overcome the odds, and become the best poker player in town. Not only do you do this by hitting the tables, but there’s also side quests and mini games to enjoy too.

2. Vegas Infinite by PokerStars (Released 10 November 2023)

Going all in at the tables. Image credit: The Stars Group Inc

Although not a poker-only game, Vegas Infinite delivers an authentic poker experience, further enhanced by its VR mode. This is a “world of entertainment with no limits”, which can be enjoyed either as a single-player experience or a multiplayer one. It’s no wonder it’s one of the best poker games to date.

1. Balatro (Released 20 February 2024)

Playing illegal poker might just produce unusual results. Image credit: Playstack

One of the most popular and famous poker games currently available is Balatro. It’s the most expensive title on this list, with players needing to pay £12.79 to purchase it. However, that price buys you an eccentric experience that changes the rules of poker as you know it. Different combos, variants, and modifiers can “dramatically alter the course of your run”.

Which poker game is the best? It depends on what you want from the game. If you want an authentic, immersive experience, Vegas Infinite would be the best. But for uniqueness and individuality, Balatro comes out on top. What is the most played poker game? Based on this list, Balatro is the most played poker game. What is the most realistic poker game? Poker Legends: Texas Hold'em Poker Tournaments is one of the most realistic poker games available. What is the strongest play in poker? In traditional poker, the strongest hand you can have is a royal flush. Is poker all luck or skill? Being a skilled poker player helps you succeed, but there's an element of luck involved too.

