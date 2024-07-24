Best Polluted Water Base Locations in Once Human

Setting up a base in Once Human is all about strategic placement, especially if you’re aiming to farm rare resources. Here are the best locations to set up a base to get polluted water in Once Human.

Where to Find Polluted Water in Once Human

Polluted water is a key ingredient for Acid and Stardust in Once Human, and knowing the best locations to find it can give you a huge advantage. Here’s a rundown of the best spots to place your base near polluted water. Though, because these spots are so premium, you may have to switch worlds multiple times to find a location that’s not occupied by others.

Chalk Peak Polluted Water Locations

Location: Northwest Zone

Chalk Peak is a prime spot for setting up a remote base in Once Human. The northwest corner of this region is filled with polluted water. This area is perfect if you’re looking for a quieter place to build without too much player traffic. Just make sure you’re prepared for the level 30+ challenges that come with it.

Red Sands Polluted Water Locations

Red Sands is a treasure trove of polluted water locations. Here are the top spots:

Location: Blackfell

There’s a huge lake on the east side of Blackfell that’s contaminated. This area is excellent for large-scale operations and provides easy access to water.

Location: Blackfell Oil Fields

The entire oil field area is polluted. Setting up here means you’ll never run out of the crucial polluted water for your Acid and Stardust needs.

Location: Evergreen

Look to the west side of Evergreen for a polluted river. It’s a slightly more concealed spot, offering some protection from other players while still being resource-rich.

Location: Alternate Reality Research Institute

North of the Alternate Reality Research Institute, you’ll find a shoreline filled with polluted water. This spot is ideal if you’re looking to combine resource gathering with high-level research activities. Just be ready to handle the tougher enemies that lurk around this advanced area.

Blackheart Region Polluted Water Locations

Location: East of the White Cliff

The area around the hill east of the White Cliff is heavily polluted. This location is slightly harder to get into but more secluded from traffic. As a result, it’s great for those who want to stay away from high-traffic areas.

How to Utilize These Locations

Once you’ve chosen your spot, the next steps are crucial:

Move Your Territory: Place your base right next to the water source.

Set Up Water Pumps: Unlock these from the Memetics tree (Tier 3) and connect them to tanks in your base to start collecting Polluted Water automatically.

Purify the Water: Use an Osmosis Water Purifier (Tier 5 Logistics Memetic) to turn Polluted Water into Pure Water and Impure Acid. Then, process the Impure Acid in a Brewing Barrel to get Pure Acid.

Strategically planting your base around these pools of polluted water will provide you with all the necessary resources to stay one step ahead in Once Human.

Once Human is available to play now.

