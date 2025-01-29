With Season 2 of Black Ops 6 and Warzone, one of the most iconic Call of Duty weapons has returned. The PPSh-41 is a highly effective SMG in the game, with different upsides for each mode. Here are the best PPSh-41 loadouts for Black Ops 6 Multiplayer and Zombies.

How To Unlock the PPSh-41 in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

In Call of Duty Season 2, the PPSh-41 is unlockable via the Battle Pass. The classic Submachine Gun is available as the High Value Target of Page 6 and has an Ultra rarity Blueprint on Page 14. Players who want to unlock the PPSh as early as possible should make their Battle Pass Tokens are set to Auto: Off, so they can spend them on just the things they need to in order to unlock the SMG. Season 2 BlackCell owners also get the ability to instantly skip to one page of their choosing. This can be combined with the included tier skips to head right to Page 6 and get the PPSh-41 right away.

Best PPSh-41 Loadout in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer

In Black Ops 6 Multiplayer, the PPSh’s strengths as a high capacity, high fire rate SMG makes it excel in close quarters and can generate some impressive multi-kills. However, its strong recoil can keep you off target and make it harder to hit the Headshots necessary for the camo grind. Here are the best attachments for the PPSh-41 in Multiplayer:

Compensator – Improves Vertical Recoil Control.

Long Barrel – Improves Damage Range.

Vertical Foregrip – Improves Horizontal Recoil Control.

Extended Mag II – Vastly improves Magazine Ammo Capacity from 32 rounds per magazine to 55. Has some penalties to Aim Down Sight Speed, Reload Quickness, and Sprint to Fire Speed.

Balanced Stock – Improves Hipfire Movement Speed, Strafing Movement Speed, Sprint to Fire Speed, and Movement Speed.

With this build, the PPSh-41 becomes far more accurate than before. It also gains a higher magazine and increases in some mobility, making it a great weapon to flank enemies and take out groups by surprise. That being said, its fast fire rate does make it burn through ammo fast. To complement its aggressive nature, here are the best perks to use with the PPSh-41:

Perk 1: Flak Jacket – Reduces incoming explosive and fire damage

Perk 2: Assassin – Enemies on a kill streak get a unique minimap marker and drop Bounty Packs when killed. Pick up the Packs for more Score.

Perk 3: Double Time – Greatly increased duration of Tactical Sprint.

Perk Greed: Scavenger – Resupply ammo and Equipment from killed enemies.

The latter three Perks will award players with the Enforcer Combat Specialty. This bonus gives players a temporary buff to movement speed and health regen rate when killing enemies.

PPSh-41 Loadout Changes for Ranked Play

Since Ranked Play has a slightly different set of attachments and perks available than the standard Black Ops 6 Multiplayer, players will need to make some adjustments to their PPSh loadout. Use the same build in listed above, but use the Recoil Springs to replace the Extended Magazine II, which is unavailable in Ranked Play. Here are the perks you should be using in Ranked Play:

Perk 1: Dexterity

Perk 2: Fast Hands

Perk 3: Double Time

Perk 4: Flak Jacket

Best PPSh-41 Loadout for Black Ops 6 Zombies

The PPSh-41 is perhaps most fondly remembered by Zombies fans. The weapon’s extremely fast fire rate and high magazine capacity give it excellent damage per second, which makes it an incredible option for killing hordes while staying mobile. This is especially effective in close-quarters Zombies maps, like The Tomb, in Black Ops 6. Here are the attachments you should run on your PPSh-41 in Black Ops 6 Zombies:

Suppressor – Chance to drop extra salvage.

Long Barrel – Improves Damage Range.

Vertical Foregrip – Improves Horizontal Recoil Control.

Extended Mag II – Vastly improves Magazine Ammo Capacity from 32 rounds per magazine to 55. Has some penalties to Aim Down Sight Speed, Reload Quickness, and Sprint to Fire Speed.

Quickdraw Stock – Vastly improves Aim Down Sight Speed.

Steady Aim Laser – Improves Hipfire Spread.

Recoil Springs – Improves Horizontal Recoil Control and Vertical Recoil Control.

With the attachments above, the PPSh-41 is accurate and mobile, making it a great option for players looking to get critical kills. You’ve likely noticed we didn’t include popular attachments like. the CHF Barrel and Rapid Fire. This is because these attachments have fairly weak values for the PPSh, especially relative to how much they increase recoil.

To make the most out of your PPSh-41 loadout in Black Ops 6, you’ll want to improve your reload time and critical kill capabilities. Be sure to use Speed Cola with the Classic Formula Major Augment, and use the Dead Head Major Augment for Deadshot Daiquiri to further increase critical damage.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

