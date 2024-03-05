Best Primal Kyogre Counters in Pokemon GO: Type Effectiveness & Weaknesses

There are few Pokemon as formidable as Primal Kyogre, especially in Pokemon GO Raids, and here are the best counters you can use to defeat the enhanced Sea Basin Pokemon.

Recommended Videos

Primal Kyogre Weakness & Type Effectiveness

Primal Kyogre is a pure Water-type Legendary, which means players will want to prioritize Grass and Electric-type moves. Being a mono-type Pokemon, it’s also a lot easier to keep track of which types you should avoid bringing.

Pokemon Type Vulnerable To Strong Against Resistant To

Primal Kyogre Water Grass

Electric Fire

Ground

Rock

Steel Fire

Water

Ice

Steel

While it is possible for Kyogre to bring an Ice-type or Electric-type move into a 6-star Pokemon GO raid, players really only have to worry about its Water-type attacks. This means, Fire, Ground, Rock, and Steel-type Pokemon are aa no go against Primal Kyogre.

Sadly, Grass-type Pokemon aren’t always the strongest, but they are the best shot players will have against a Legendary Pokemon of this caliber

Best Primal Kyogre Counters in Pokemon GO

Grass and Electric-type Pokemon are the only way to go when battling Primal Kyogre. They will need to be above 3500 CP and have strong attacks if you hope to finish off this Legendary within the allotted time. Without further ado, here are the top 10 counters to use against Primal Kyogre:

Pokemon Moves

Mega Sceptile Bullet Seed

Frenzy Plant

Zarude Vine Whip

Power Whip

Mega Venusaur Vine Whip

Frenzy Plant

Tangrowth (Shadow) Vine Whip

Power Whip

Raikou (Shadow) Thunder Shock

Wild Charge

Xurkitree Spark

Discharge

Zapdos (Shadow) Thunder Shock

Thunderbolt

Magnezone (Shadow) Spark

Wild Charge

Zekrom Charge Beam

Fusion Bolt

Mega Manectric Thunder Fang

Wild Charge

Mega Sceptile is the foremost choice amongst most trainers when taking on Primal Groudon. With high enough CP, Mega Sceptile is one of the most effective choices and only really suffers if you’re unlucky enough for the Kyogre you’re battling to know Blizzard.

If you’re looking to get your hands on some of the all-around strongest Pokemon for PvE, check out our Pokemon GO Raid Tier List. And if you’re looking for which raids are on the horizon, stop over at our Pokemon GO Raid Schedule.