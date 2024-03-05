Best Primal Kyogre Counters in Pokemon GO: Type Effectiveness & Weaknesses

There are few Pokemon as formidable as Primal Kyogre, especially in Pokemon GO Raids, and here are the best counters you can use to defeat the enhanced Sea Basin Pokemon.
Primal Kyogre Weakness & Type Effectiveness
Primal Kyogre is a pure Water-type Legendary, which means players will want to prioritize Grass and Electric-type moves. Being a mono-type Pokemon, it’s also a lot easier to keep track of which types you should avoid bringing.
|Pokemon
|Type
|Vulnerable To
|Strong Against
|Resistant To
Primal Kyogre
|Water
|Grass
Electric
|Fire
Ground
Rock
Steel
|Fire
Water
Ice
Steel
While it is possible for Kyogre to bring an Ice-type or Electric-type move into a 6-star Pokemon GO raid, players really only have to worry about its Water-type attacks. This means, Fire, Ground, Rock, and Steel-type Pokemon are aa no go against Primal Kyogre.
Sadly, Grass-type Pokemon aren’t always the strongest, but they are the best shot players will have against a Legendary Pokemon of this caliber
Best Primal Kyogre Counters in Pokemon GO
Grass and Electric-type Pokemon are the only way to go when battling Primal Kyogre. They will need to be above 3500 CP and have strong attacks if you hope to finish off this Legendary within the allotted time. Without further ado, here are the top 10 counters to use against Primal Kyogre:
|Pokemon
|Moves
Mega Sceptile
|Bullet Seed
Frenzy Plant
Zarude
|Vine Whip
Power Whip
Mega Venusaur
|Vine Whip
Frenzy Plant
Tangrowth (Shadow)
|Vine Whip
Power Whip
Raikou (Shadow)
|Thunder Shock
Wild Charge
Xurkitree
|Spark
Discharge
Zapdos (Shadow)
|Thunder Shock
Thunderbolt
Magnezone (Shadow)
|Spark
Wild Charge
Zekrom
|Charge Beam
Fusion Bolt
Mega Manectric
|Thunder Fang
Wild Charge
Mega Sceptile is the foremost choice amongst most trainers when taking on Primal Groudon. With high enough CP, Mega Sceptile is one of the most effective choices and only really suffers if you’re unlucky enough for the Kyogre you’re battling to know Blizzard.
If you’re looking to get your hands on some of the all-around strongest Pokemon for PvE, check out our Pokemon GO Raid Tier List. And if you’re looking for which raids are on the horizon, stop over at our Pokemon GO Raid Schedule.