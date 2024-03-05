Category:
Best Primal Kyogre Counters in Pokemon GO: Type Effectiveness & Weaknesses

Zackerie Fairfax
Published: Mar 5, 2024 05:59 pm
There are few Pokemon as formidable as Primal Kyogre, especially in Pokemon GO Raids, and here are the best counters you can use to defeat the enhanced Sea Basin Pokemon.

Primal Kyogre Weakness & Type Effectiveness

Primal Kyogre is a pure Water-type Legendary, which means players will want to prioritize Grass and Electric-type moves. Being a mono-type Pokemon, it’s also a lot easier to keep track of which types you should avoid bringing.

PokemonTypeVulnerable ToStrong AgainstResistant To
primal-kyogre
Primal Kyogre		WaterGrass
Electric		Fire
Ground
Rock
Steel		Fire
Water
Ice
Steel

While it is possible for Kyogre to bring an Ice-type or Electric-type move into a 6-star Pokemon GO raid, players really only have to worry about its Water-type attacks. This means, Fire, Ground, Rock, and Steel-type Pokemon are aa no go against Primal Kyogre.

Sadly, Grass-type Pokemon aren’t always the strongest, but they are the best shot players will have against a Legendary Pokemon of this caliber

Best Primal Kyogre Counters in Pokemon GO

Grass and Electric-type Pokemon are the only way to go when battling Primal Kyogre. They will need to be above 3500 CP and have strong attacks if you hope to finish off this Legendary within the allotted time. Without further ado, here are the top 10 counters to use against Primal Kyogre:

PokemonMoves
mega-sceptile
Mega Sceptile		Bullet Seed
Frenzy Plant
zarude
Zarude		Vine Whip
Power Whip
mega-venusaur
Mega Venusaur		Vine Whip
Frenzy Plant
tangrowth
Tangrowth (Shadow)		Vine Whip
Power Whip
shiny raikou
Raikou (Shadow)		Thunder Shock
Wild Charge
xurkitree
Xurkitree		Spark
Discharge
zapdos
Zapdos (Shadow)		Thunder Shock
Thunderbolt
magnezone
Magnezone (Shadow)		Spark
Wild Charge
zekrom
Zekrom		Charge Beam
Fusion Bolt
mega-manectric
Mega Manectric		Thunder Fang
Wild Charge

Mega Sceptile is the foremost choice amongst most trainers when taking on Primal Groudon. With high enough CP, Mega Sceptile is one of the most effective choices and only really suffers if you’re unlucky enough for the Kyogre you’re battling to know Blizzard.

If you’re looking to get your hands on some of the all-around strongest Pokemon for PvE, check out our Pokemon GO Raid Tier List. And if you’re looking for which raids are on the horizon, stop over at our Pokemon GO Raid Schedule.

