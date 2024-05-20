Pulemyot 762 Loadout in Warzone
Best Pulemyot 762 Loadout in Warzone Season 3

Still a monster at long-range.
Published: May 20, 2024

The long-range meta in Season 3 of Call of Duty: Warzone is currently being dominated by the DG-58 LSW. But if you’re not a fan of that weapon or simply want to try something different, here’s the best Pulemyot 762 loadout in Warzone Season 3.

Best Pulemyot 762 Loadout in Warzone

If you remember using the Pulemyot 762 back when it was in the meta, you’ll know the LMG does best when it’s equipped with a specific Conversion Kit. That’s still the case in Season 3, as the gun’s entire loadout is centered around that attachment.

  • Muzzle: VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor
  • Barrel: JAK Annihilator Long Barrel
  • Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x
  • Ammunition: 7.62x54MMR High Grain Rounds
  • Conversion Kit: JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit
Pulemyot 762 loadout in Warzone. Screenshot by The Escapist

As promised, the loadout is anchored by the JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit, which drastically improves mobility at the cost of recoil control and damage range. Fortunately, we can make up those losses by adding attachments such as the VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor and JAK Annihilator Long Barrel. Both of these attachments increase bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil control. The 7.62x54MMR High Grain Rounds also add even more damage range but lower recoil. 

The final attachment on the loadout is the Corio Eaglesye 2.5x optic. You can use another optic, like the JAK Glassless Optic, if you prefer, as well.

Best Class for the Pulemyot 762 in Warzone

To truly complete your loadout, you can equip the recommended class items for a long-range weapon in Warzone by looking below:

Secondary Weapon

  • A meta close-range weapon, such as the Striker-9

Perks

  • Perk 1: Double Time
  • Perk 2: Sleight of Hand
  • Perk 3: Tempered
  • Perk 4: Resolute

Equipment

  • Lethal: Throwing Knife
  • Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Once your class has been filled out, your loadout for the Pulemyot 762 in Warzone Season 3 is finished. Light machine guns have dominated the meta in Season 3, and this weapon is a great alternative to the DG-58 LSW.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Call of Duty: Warzone
