Cooperative horror game R.E.P.O. is already a dynamic and immersive game that has captured the attention of players who enjoy strategy, tension and teamwork. However, if you’re finding you want to change things up a bit, you should look into mods, so here’s our list of the best R.E.P.O. mods so far. .

Recommended Videos

It should be noted that all mods are downloaded via “Thunderstore Mod Manager”, and the app is needed to install them into your game.

Best R.E.P.O. Mods So Far

Better Map

Image via The Escapist

If you’re utilizing the proximity chat function while playing with others, it can often be impossible to know where each other are or worse, where monsters are spawning. This mod shows you exactly where your teammates are heading and, more importantly, which areas to avoid if you don’t want to run into trouble. Each monster gets its own shape assigned to it, and as with most games, red equals danger.

More Shop Items

Image via The Escapist

As items spawn randomly in the Service Station, it can be frustrating when the weapon or upgrade you want isn’t there, meaning you have to wait until (and hope) you pass the next level before visiting the store again. With this mod, more weapons, items and upgrades spawn at the Service Station, increasing your chance of purchasing the ones you want and giving you a better variety of stock and prices.

More Stamina

Image via The Escapist

Sometimes, stamina can be your only friend when going it alone, and even when you have a number of teammates, it can be you versus the R.E.P.O. monsters. As useful as weapons are, it can often be better to cut and run when faced with a Trudge or a cluster of Bangers. This mod doesn’t add more stamina, but it does lower the rate of its consumption and decline so that you can run from your enemies for that bit longer.

Show Enemy Damage

Image via The Escapist

With 19 different monsters comes 19 vastly different HP levels and, unfortunately, unless you make note of every kill along the way, it’s hard to remember how much damage you’ll do to each one. With this mod, you can see how much health a monster has left after you begin your attack, making the decision to stay and fight or run away and hide a lot easier. The monster’s health deterioration appears with a red bar that goes down during the attack or with a countdown of numbers, showing how much damage you’re doing along the way.

Team Upgrades

Image via The Escapist

To progress in R.E.P.O., you and your team need to make money to buy weapons and items to help you tackle harder levels. Upgrades, while extremely important in increasing health, stamina and strength, unfortunately become more expensive as you make it further in the game. If playing with numerous teammates, this can prove very costly. With this mod, any upgrades you or another player buy are shared across all party members. It doesn’t matter who activates the upgrade once purchased; if you open your map, all players will have the same upgrade level, saving a lot of money in the long run.

Valuable Shrinking

Image via The Escapist

A frustrating aspect of the game is when you need that high-value item but have no safe way of transporting it. Items like pianos and large computer units can be dragged or lifted with enough strength, but without an Indestructible Drone, you risk damaging the item. Also, if you’re far from the extraction point, it can be really risky maneuvering through the map. Using this mod allows the cart to actually shrink your large items so they fit inside to be safely transported. You only need to get one part of the item in the cart, and the mod does the rest.

Character Customization

Image via The Escapist

As fun as it is all your teammates picking a color at the beginning of the game, it’s even better dressing your character up and putting your own spin on your R.E.P.O. robot. There are a few mods that offer the ability to play dress up, but this mod gives you the option to kit your character out from head to toe and even provides options based on other games, such as Pokémon and Mario.

Improved Truck Healing

Image via The Escapist

Getting back to the truck after a successful run in R.E.P.O. is a relief, not only because you’re onto the next level, but because making it back to the truck means a healthy dose of healing from your truck. However, 50 HP is better than 25, and this mod makes it so that just returning to the truck could rid you of the need to buy health kits at the Service Station, depending on how injured you are.

More Of Everything

Image via The Escapist

If you’ve been playing the game nonstop for a while, you might be slightly bored having moved through level after level of the base game. And while the developers of R.E.P.O. are working on further game updates, there is currently no timeframe on when they will be released. This mod adds lots of new cosmetics, valuables, items and even enemies to the game, creating brand new experiences. There is a lot to this mod, and the ability to toggle individual aspects on and off means you can create the exact experience you and your team want.

Take No Damage

Image via The Escapist

While it goes against the game’s very nature, this mod allows you to play without fear of being caught by enemies and killed before completing your task. This might not seem very fun for a lot of people. Still, survival games can become extremely frustrating sometimes and taking that pressure off allows you to practice stealth and attack tactics without worrying about being sent back to square one.

R.E.P.O. is a game with a bright future, with many updates already in the works. The longer the game is out, the mods will be created by talented players. For now, be sure to check out our other guides for tips.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy