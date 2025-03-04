Best Race in Arcane Lineage For All Classes – Race And Class Combos

Between the randomly rolled races and the obtainable ones, there are certainly some options that are better than others. I’ll be rating races based both on their stats and their special unlockable abilities for PVP and PVE. Here’s my Arcane Lineage race tier list.

Best Race and Class Combos in Arcane Lineage

Whether it’s Corvolus for Elementalists and Monks or Lentum for melee tanks, there’s a best race for any class and build. This means that each race is good for a specific build and no race is unplayable. Below you’ll find a list of all races and what classes they’re good with with detailed explanations.

Estella

Best Classes Description Main Race Traits Roll Chance • Impaler

• Blade Dancer

Great for staying at low HP for massive buffs and tanking damage with the damage resistance buff so Impaler and Blade Dancer shine here. • Tense Up (Lvl 10) – For 4 turns, gain 30% True Damage Resistance.

• Enduring Fighter (Lvl 1) – When you go below 40% HP, gain a permanent 10% damage buff.

• Hyper Rage (Lvl 35) – When you go below 50% HP gain, 10% Damage Resistance, 25% Damage buff and 50% Incoming Healing for 2 turns, also increases Enduring Fighter threshold to 50% HP. 27%

Stultus

Best Classes Description Main Race Traits Roll Chance • Ranger

• Lancer

Excellent at avoiding damage and Ranger and Lancer need to avoid taking unnecessary DPS at all cost. • Focus Step – Grants a temporary speed boost with the chance of auto dodging any attack, even if you normally cannot.

• Unnamed Passive (Lvl 1) – Increases dodge bar at the cost of block bar, gives higher run speed, and gives crit chance scaling on speed.

• Unnamed Passive (Lvl 1) – Gain more encounter escape chance the lower your HP is.

• Vanishing Drive (Lvl 35) (Utility Item) – Temporarily increase your speed to its peak, granting massive movement speed outside of combat. 22%

Nisse

Best Classes Description Main Race Traits Roll Chance • Monk

• Elementalist

Monk and Elementalist need a lot of Energy so Nisse is perfect with their Energy gain abilities. • Circuit Charge – Inflict 2 turns of Vulnerable upon yourself to gain 3 energy in return.

• Energy Expert (Lvl 1) – 33% chance for double energy gain.

• Improved Alchemy (Lvl 1) – 20% chance to get double potion yield.

• Element Expertise (Lvl 30) – 15% bonus to Magic and Fire elements damage. 22%

Vastayan

Best Classes Description Main Race Traits Roll Chance • Necromancer

• Darkwraith (Arcane Build)

Necromancer and Darkwraith love the Arcane stat and Vastayan has some of the best Arcane scaling race abilities in the game. • Call Sylph (Lvl 5) – Summons a lesser sylph to fight for you and their damage abilities scale with Arcane.

• Spirit Awakening (Lvl 40) – Grants a large damage buff to you and your summons at the cost of potentially taking recoil at the end.

• Enhanced Jump (Lvl 1) – Extra jump height.

• Spirit Caller (Lvl 20) – 20% more health for summons. Sylph now has regeneretaion. 9%



Veneri

Best Classes Description Main Race Traits Roll Chance • Impaler

• Blade Dancer

• Rogue

• Most DPS Classes

Great for classes that need that extra DPS bump and also pretty much any DPS class in general. • Burst Trap (Lvl 5) – Place a trap in front of you that explodes when hit with a physical attack.

• Opulence Cutter (Lvl 40) – Sacrifice a portion of your gold in order to boost your stats for 4 turns and do a mediorce mount of damage.

• Enhanced Enchantments (Lvl 1) – Increased enchant proc chance.

• Money to Damage (Lvl 1) – Gains a damage buff depending on how much money the player has, up to 20% buff at max money.

• Potion Quaffer (Lvl 15) – +1 to low tier potion use. 7%

Drauga

Best Classes Description Main Race Traits Roll Chance • Impaler

• Darkwraith (Luck Build)

• Assassin

Excellent for Luck builds since the Onslaught Level 1 ability grants Luck and Drauga also sustains from critical hits which Assassins will love. • Illusion Cage (Lvl 10) – Set a “trap” that triggers whenever the cage was targeted by an enemy, which will afterwards stun the enemy for 2 turns.

• Blood Shards (Lvl 35) – Open a blood portal which sends out blood shards. Each hit slightly heals you.

• Onslaught (Lvl 1) – Killing an enemy grants a Speed and Luck bonus for the rest of the fight.

• Bloodlust (Lvl 1) – Landing a crit will now grant a small lifesteal.

• Enhanced Bloodlust (LV 25) – Crit lifesteal is improved. 6%

Corvolus

Best Classes Description Main Race Traits Roll Chance • Elementalist

• Monk

Elementalists will love Corvolus due to the massive boosts to spellcasting like Magic and Holy but also a slew of other Magic benefits. Monks will love that Holy buff as well. • Cast Amplify – Amplifies a target, causing their MAGIC, HOLY, FIRE or DARK attacks to be empowered with more damage and a shorter cooldown.

• Arcane Ritual (Lvl 40) – Manifest a Runic array over the battlefield, causing you and your allies’ magical affinity attacks to have a chance of being empowered, also boosts the recovery of allies.

• Holy Affinity (Lvl 1) – Holy power is buffed (20%).

• Magic Affinity (Lvl 1) – Magic power is buffed (20%).

• Energy Affinity (Lvl 1) – Chance to gain double energy.

• Fast Learner (Lvl 1) -Corvolus fast learner passive changed to provide 1.15x essence buff instead (Used to be Learn mage super classes 3 levels earlier than normal) 3%

Daminos

Best Classes Description Main Race Traits Roll Chance • Saint

Saints will love all the extra healing that Daminos gets and especially that boost to outgoing healing which is a Level 1 passive. • Restructure – Initiate rapid cell repair on your target, granting healing.

• Mulligan Realm (Lvl 40) – Place down a roaring realm of pure draconic energy, granting you and allies increased regen and a chance to survive fatal blows.

• Draconic Aura (Lvl 1) – Heal 2% of your max HP at the start of your turn if you are at 25% HP or under.

• Dragonblood (Lvl 1) – Starts with 4 lives instead of 3. On Legendary mode, gain chance for extra energy instead.

• Boost Healing (Lvl 1) – Increased outgoing healing. (Will not be shown on stat screen) 3%

Dullahan

Best Classes Description Main Race Traits Roll Chance • Hexer

• Assassin

• Arcane Builds

• The most flexible race for almost any class

Dullahan has excellent active abilities that are great for Arcane builds since they scale with that stat. • Ghostflame – “Fire off a piece of your flame, dealing damage and applying ghostflame.”

• Lifeless Skull – “Send out a blazing skull which deals heavy damage and has a chance to apply ghostflame.” 1%

Vydeer

Best Classes Description Main Race Traits Roll Chance • Highly flexible and focused on defense so any glass cannon class that wants to dodge damage works

Excellent for any squishier build that wants to avoid damage at all cost like Ranger. • Sense Expansion (Lvl 1) – “Heighten your senses, dodge incoming attacks and receive repercussions afterward.”

• Mind’s Eye (Lvl 20) – “Reflect any incoming damage for a turn, if no damage is reflected receive repercussions.”

• Soul Reversal (Lvl 40) – “Allows you to see the attack incoming, and provides a variety of effects based on the attack that was used.”

• Energy Dodge (Level 1) – ~20% chance to gain +1 energy when dodging an attack. 1%

Lentum (Obtainable)

Best Classes Description Main Race Traits Obtainment • Paladin

• Lancer (Tank)

• Brawler

Lentum have a slew of defensive abilities and block buffs that are perfect for tanky melee oriented builds. • Level 20: Bane (1, 7) – Snap your fingers, creating a poison explosion. Applies poison to your target and adjacent foes. Base DMG: 7

• Level 40: Mucilage (3, 12, 3) – Coat a target ally or self with your slime, creating a barrier that reduces incoming damage (depending on type, to a minimum of 1.) from attacks for 3 turns. Visuals change with soul color.

• Level 30: Slimy Shield – When blocking a physical attack, blind and weaken your attacker.

• HP Regen (Level 1) – Passive regeneration with 2 HP every turn that scales with incoming healing. Obtained via the Gelat Ring and Slime King Quest.

Amorus (Obtainable)

Best Classes Description Main Race Traits Obtainment • Mediocre race but fits with almost any Strength or Arcane DPS class

Their abilities scale with Strength and Arcane so they’re decent for DPS builds using these stats. That said, they’re not that strong and I would go for other races. • Sinister Gaze (Lvl 5) – “Stare at your enemy with your cursed eye to deal damage and copy their buffs while sharing your debuffs.”

• Undulating Hex (Lvl 35) – “Unleash a large burst of hex from your cursed side that forms into a large blade of hex that drops onto a foe.”

• Unnamed passive (Lvl 1) – Innate weaknesses to Holy and Nature damage.

• Stun immunity (Lvl 1) – Give immunity to stun status effect.

• Hexed Blood (Lvl 15) – Give immunity to hexed status effect. Obtain via talking to Thanasius and giving him various artifacts at Level 35+.

Sheea (Obtainable)

Best Classes Description Main Race Traits Obtainment • Highly flexible and good for all classes

Fits with any class due to universally powerful abilities. • Skyward Bolt (Level 1) – Condense your light into a bolt of shocking energy, has a chance to blind.

• His Incandescence – Cleanse the target’s debuffs and grant them a small-moderate buff to their highest stat.

• Raphion’s Grace (Level 1) – This race gets an extra life. As opposed to normal races that get 3 lives, this race gets 4.

• Cooldown Reduction (Level 1) – You get -1 cooldown on all moves. Obtain by defeating the boss Seraphon unlocked after reaching Rank 20 in the Church of Raphion.

Inferion (Obtainable)

Best Classes Description Main Race Traits Obtainment • Great for any melee DPS class

Excellent for any Strength and Arcane melee build that can sustain themselves to benefit from the Demonic Presence damage buff. • Inferno Rift – Condense fire into your leg, then kick the floor, creating a wave of flame forwards towards an enemy. Hits adjacent. Scales with Arcane.

• Demonic Rage (Level 15) – A toolbar move you can use while knocked in a fight to res yourself to half hp, but you start losing 5% hp per turn afterwards, can only be used once every 5 fights.

• Demonic Presence – Every 5 turns in battle, gain a stacking 5% dmg buff, 5% DR buff, and 1 regen. Obtain by maxing out your Rank at the Cult of Thanasius and defeating the Arkhaia boss on Rank 20 Cult of Thanasius.

That’s it for our guide on the best race in Arcane Lineage for all classes. Check out our ultimate class tier list for more Arcane Lineage guides.

