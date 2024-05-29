Best Ranked Guns to Use in XDefiant

While Ranked Play isn’t a full-fledged mode in XDefiant during the preseason, there’s still a trial-run version of it you can play. If you decide to hop in, make sure you’re using only the most viable competitive guns; otherwise, you’ll be at the mercy of the opposing team.

Recommended Videos

Best Ranked Guns in XDefiant

Currently, there are a few different guns that are dominating XDefiant and can be used by just about any skill level. While the weapon meta is still wide open as the game develops, three to five guns have emerged as the best options to use in a competitive environment:

M16A4

ACR 6.8

AK-47

MP7

Tac-50

For SMGs, the MP7 reigns supreme in just about every category, and you won’t see many players not using it in Ranked. Other guns, such as the P90 or Vector .45 ACP, are certainly usable in Ranked, but they don’t offer the best advantage possible. The Vector .45 ACP is especially strong at close range, but anything past that, and you won’t win many gunfights against a player using the MP7.

The MP7 is the strongest SMG in XDefiant. Screenshot by The Escapist

As for assault rifles, your choices are slightly more varied. The M16A4, ACR 6.8, and AK-47 are all incredibly strong, with the M16A4 being the best overall choice by a slim margin. Of course, if you’re looking to use something fully automatic, then the ACR and AK-47 should be your top options.

Related: How to Display FPS on PC in XDefiant

The light machine guns in XDefiant, such as the M60 and M249, are also quite strong compared to the assault rifles. However, the full Ranked Play mode in XDefiant might not allow them to be used, so I’ve held off including them for now. At this moment, though, all guns are allowed in Ranked, so if you’re a fan of LMGs, I definitely recommend using them.

Finally, the last gun I included on the list is the Tac-50. Snipers are overwhelmingly strong in XDefiant, and while they’re not suggested for Ranked respawn modes, I’ll leave that decision up to you. In the future, when a Search and Destroy mode is added to XDefiant, the Tac-50 will be firmly in the meta.

And that does it for the best Ranked guns in the preseason of XDefiant. This list will change as time goes on and weapon buffs/nerfs come into play. For now, though, you can’t get better than the five weapons I listed.

XDefiant is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more