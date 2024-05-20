Robin is an incredible 5-star Harmony support character in Honkai: Star Rail. In this guide, we’ll be covering the best Robin team comps in Honkai: Star Rail.

Best Robin Team Comps in Honkai: Star Rail

Robin has a powerful supporting kit that grants top-tier offensive buffs that get pretty wild when they’re used on characters that have follow-up attacks. Her ultimate ability alone grants a teamwide action advance, which is huge for both getting extra damage in and mitigating damage. Unlike many other supports, Robin scales off of attack damage, which means she can put out some respectable damage herself. She doesn’t even take many skill points to do so, which enables her to fit many more team comps comfortably.

Best Robin Follow-Up Team in Honkai: Star Rail

Dr. Ratio | Topaz & Numby | Robin | Aventurine

Robin increases team-wide damage and advances actions forward thanks to her buffs from her Skill and Ultimate abilities. While these can be great for any team, they are exceptionally powerful when used with characters that have follow-up attacks. This is due to these characters being able to trigger multiple attacks during Robin’s abilities to better take advantage of the damage buffs while they are active.

Dr. Ratio is currently the strongest main damage dealer that utilizes follow-up attack damage as a core part of his kit. He’s also a 5-star character that everyone received for free when Honkai: Star Rail won best mobile game at the game awards last year. If you’re a new player, I’m sorry that you missed out. Topaz and Numby make a pair to partner up with Dr. Ratio. They have a bounty of follow-up attacks that they can make use of, which helps Dr. Ratio trigger more of his own follow-up attacks. If you don’t have Topaz, though, you could swap her out for a de-buffer such as Silver Wolf or Pela.

Next comes Robin. She takes this team from mediocre to top tier with her buffs alone. The extra damage buffs and turns Robin provides the team really propels them forward in damage output. She also deals a really nice chunk of damage herself! Lastly, we have Aventurine, who is the only defensive character that also has follow-up attacks. Aventurine himself is the best shielder in the game while also putting out some nice damage of his own through follow-up attacks. Buff this damage with Robin, and you’ve got a winning combo on your hands. If you don’t have him, he can be swapped out for Fu Xuan or any healer.

Best Robin DoT Team in Honkai: Star Rail

Kafka | Black Swan | Robin | Huohuo

Thanks to Robin being a support focused on increasing Damage, Attack, and number of turns rather than anything critical-related, she’s also very well suited to damage over time teams. These teams scale purely off their attack and damage values, which Robin bolsters. Kafka is a key character that is really required to make DoT teams function at a high level. Pair her DoT blasting abilities with an amazing DoT stacker like Black Swan and watch your enemies melt away. If you don’t have Black Swan, she can get swapped out for another DoT character, such as Sampo or Guinaifen, at the cost of a lot of damage.

Robin then uses her exceptional Skill and Ultimate abilities to buff the DoT dealers’ Damage and Attack and give them extra actions. This works really well for DoT characters, as getting more attacks in means that they can stack more DoTs for far more damage. Lastly, we have the defensive choice, which is Huohuo. She’s a staple on DoT teams thanks to her Ultimate ability and having a teamwide Attack buff. That makes the team even more powerful, but it isn’t necessary if you don’t have her. She can be replaced by any other Tank or Healer of your choice, such as Aventurine or Luocha.

Those are two of the best possible team comps you can use right now with the new 5-star Harmony character Robin in Honkai: Star Rail.

Honkai: Star Rail is available now.

