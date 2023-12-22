This best Rosaria build guide for Genshin Impact can help you turn this goth nun into a powerhouse of Cryo damage dealing. Not only that, but her abilities allow you to boost your party’s crit rate and punish monsters by teleporting behind them.

Best Rosaria Build Guide in Genshin Impact

Rosaria is a character that can do a lot of things, as long as those things are about dealing damage. This means you can build her to take advantage of her imposing presence as an on-field DPS character, which means using her normal attacks, along with her skill and burst, or putting her in an off-field role and focusing more on just the burst and skill.

Rosaria’s elemental skill has her teleporting behind her opponent, which is incredibly cool, but more importantly, if she hits someone from behind, it increases her crit rate by 15%, which is pretty incredible. However, what’s really amazing is that along with the huge amount of damage she does with her burst, casting it also increases the crit rate of all your party members by 15% of Rosara’s crit rate. It’s a great way to make sure everyone hits as hard as they can.

Best Rosaria Artifacts in Genshin Impact

Rosaria’s artifacts will differ a little bit depending on how you want to build her. If you want her to excel with the Cryo portion of her kit, and if you’re infusing her normal attacks with Cryo thanks to Chongyun’s abilities, then you’ll definitely want the Blizzard Strayer set, which boosts Cryo damage and increases crit rate when against frozen or Cryo-affected enemies.

If, however, you want her to be a pure support, you can use Noblesse Oblige, which will let her buff her teammates. You can also run her as a physical DPS unit if you’re feeling spicy, in which case you’ll want to put Rosaria on the Pale Flame set, which boosts physical damage but also increases attack when your elemental skill hits an enemy. You’ve got options, basically.

Related: Honkai Star Rail Keeps Getting Features That Genshin Impact Desperately Needs

Best Rosaria Weapons in Genshin Impact

Weapons depend on how you’re building Rosaria. A lot of the five-star options will work well with her, with Staff of Homa, Wavebreaker’s Fin, and Primordial Jade-Winged Spear all being incredible options for getting just absurd damage out of her. However, Favonius Lance is a great choice, too, as it will help her generate more energy to power not only her own burst but also her teammates as well.

If you’re going for a physical build, then you can also enjoy the damage bonus from Crescent Pike or Dragonspine Spear, both of which boost physical damage and also have cool passive effects as well. We’d always recommend going with whatever weapon is going to fit your build best, so have that in mind when you’re picking out your weapons, artifacts, and, of course, teams. So, let’s get into those teams.

Best Rosaria Teams in Genshin Impact

As with nearly all Cryo characters, you can absolutely run Rosaria in a freeze team. All you’ll need to do is pair her with another Cryo character, one Hydro character, and an Anemo character. This will allow you to deal big damage because no standard enemies will be able to move. However, Rosaria is generally a little more potent in a melt team.

For a melt team, you’ll want to pair Rosaria with Bennet, Xiangling, and then any number of other characters. You can go for an Anemo character in that last slot, Chongyun for Cryo infusion, or even someone like Kaeya for even more Cryo damage. This is a powerful team, a lot of fun to build, and also can work really well even with just four-star characters.

Finally, we’ve got physical Rosaria. For this team, you need Rosaria, an Electro character who can do off-field application like Kuki or Fischl, Mika for physical damage boosting and an attack speed boost, and then another sub-dps of some kind, with Kaeya being a great choice here as well. This is a very fun team, but the damage ceiling is a bit lower than the other options here.

If you’re interested in more Genshin Impact build guides, here’s one for Ayaka.