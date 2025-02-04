Much like Hawkeye before him with Hawkeye Kate Bishop, Captain America is getting outshined by his successor, Sam Wilson Captain America, who’s headlining the February 2025 Marvel Snap season. Here are the best Sam Wilson Captain America decks in Marvel Snap.

How Sam Wilson Captain America Works in Marvel Snap

Sam Wilson Captain America is a 2-cost, 3-power card with an ability that reads: “Game Start: Add Cap’s Shield to a random location. Ongoing: You can move Cap’s Shield.”

Cap’s Shield is a 1-cost, 1-power card with an ability that reads: “Ongoing: This can’t be destroyed. Give your Cap +2 Power when this moves to Cap’s location.”

First things first, the vague wording in regards to which Captain America it buffs is intentional – it buffs both the Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers versions by 2 each time it lands in their lane. This means it can scale exponentially, getting Sam Wilson up to 7 power fairly quickly.

Sam Wilson is one of the more involved cards we’ve ever gotten in Marvel Snap. It has synergy with 1 cost cards, move cards, and Ongoing decks. It even avoids Killmonger.

However, Red Guardian is a great counter for it, and so too is Shadow King to remove all the buffs on Sam Wilson or Captain America.

Best Sam Wilson Captain America Decks in Marvel Snap

Sam Wilson is a great card that, along with Hawkeye Kate Bishop, further clogs the 2 drop slot in many decks. In fact, he fits very well in a Wiccan list that has a stranglehold on the meta, so expect to see him there, as well as with an Ongoing Zoo build. Here’s the former:

Quicksilver

Fenris Wolf

Hawkeye Kate Bishop

Iron Patriot

Sam Wilson Captain America

Red Guardian

Rocket Raccoon and Groot

Gladiator

Shang-Chi

Enchantress

Wiccan

Alioth

The Series 5 cards are plentiful in this deck: Fenris Wolf, Hawkeye Kate Bishop, the season pass card Iron Patriot, Red Guardian, Rocket Raccoon and Groot, Wiccan, and Alioth.

If you didn’t keep up with season pass cards and don’t have Fenris Wolf, Wiccan, and Alioth, skip this deck. If you did and have those two necessary cards, you can sub out Red Guardian and Rocket Raccoon and Groot for other applicable 3 drops like Cosmo, Mobius M. Mobius, or even Galacta Daughter of Galactus.

This list requires a bit of patience to play, as you’re mostly looking to counter your opponent after getting Wiccan off. The key is knowing when to keep or drop priority going into the final turn because dropping priority means you can hit multiple cards with Enchantress or Shang-Chi. However, if you maintain priority, you can snipe your opponent’s plays with Alioth.

Sam Wilson helps by giving you a great 2-cost card that can quickly scale Sam Wilson while providing some flexibility through locking out lanes, allowing you to take the shield out later and drop another card.

Other than that, you’re going to want to throw Sam Wilson into Spectrum Zoo lists. Here’s mine:

Ant-Man

Squirrel Girl

Dazzler

Hawkeye Kate Bishop

Sam Wilson Captain America

Marvel Boy

Captain America

Caiera

Shanna the She-Devil

Kazar

Blue Marvel

Spectrum

The Series 5 cards in this list are: Hawkeye Kate Bishop, Marvel Boy, Caiera, and Gilgamesh. Of these, Marvel Boy and Caiera are necessary. You can swap in other cards that combo well with Zoo like Nico Minoru, Cosmo, Gilgamesh, and Mockingbird.

These Zoo-style lists have fallen out of the meta a little bit, but that does not mean they’re weak. Marvel Boy alone can win games with a Squirrel Girl on the board, though you definitely will want to run Caiera with so many Killmonger feasting in updated mill-style lists.

Sam Wilson gives this list a bit more flexibility while allowing Cap’s Shield to get a massive buff from the likes of Kazar and Blue Marvel. Throw in another buff from Spectrum as well, and you’ve got a 5-power, 1-cost card that buffs up your Sam Wilson and Captain America multiple times, while the latter also buffs up your other Ongoing cards.

Is Sam Wilson Captain America Worth Buying the Season Pass?

If you enjoy more Zoo-oriented lists, I think Sam Wilson is a good pick-up for the $9.99 price tag the season pass asks. However, if you’re not someone who enjoys Zoo, there are a lot of other great 2-cost cards that can be swapped for Sam Wilson in most meta decks, such as Jeff, Iron Patriot, Hawkeye Kate Bishop, and more. If that’s the case and you don’t want to drop any money on Marvel Snap with how ridiculously expensive it is to keep up, I wouldn’t blame you for skipping ol’ Sam Wilson.

And those are the best Sam Wilson Captain America decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap is available to play now.

