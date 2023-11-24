Best Samira Country Comp in Set 10 of Teamfight Tactics

Creating a Country synergy team comp around a Headliner Samira is a super powerful strategy in Set 10 of Teamfight Tactics. In this guide we’ll look at how to take advantage of the Country synergy and build a team from early game through to late game.

Best Samira Country Comp in Set 10 of TFT

This team comp revolves around the powerful effects of the Country synergy. When your team loses a certain portion of its HP, this synergy summons a Dreadsteed to the battlefield, which will empower all your units and start fighting the enemy. This unit is really powerful and can easily turn the tide of battle by taking out several units before it goes down.

Best Early Game Country Comp Strategy

Starting out, you want to focus on building your gold reserves. We want to hit 50 as quickly as possible and stay above that level. Doing so will net you the most possible interest on your gold to be able to re-roll, buy more units, and increase your level. Until that point, we just need to buy a few core units when they pop up and play conservatively. With that in mind, here is how to set things up early:

Buy Tahm Kench and place him in the middle of the front row

Buy Olaf and place him one space over from Tahm Kench on the right-hand side

Buy Evelynn and place her next to Olaf

Buy Katarina (preferably the Headliner version) and place her just behind Olaf on the left-hand side

Build your items on Katarina because she’s strong early and you’ll sell her later. Aim for an Infinity Edge followed by a Giant Slayer

At Stage 2-1, make sure you spend a bit of gold to hit level 4

Best Mid Game Country Comp Strategy

In the mid game the strategy is still same: work towards 50 gold and then you’ll be able to start spending properly. There are a few key changes to make to the line-up at this stage:

Purchase Urgot and place him at the end of the second row on the right-hand side

Replace Headliner Katarina with a regular Katarina

Purchase Headliner Samira, place her in the back right-hand corner, and transfer your DPS items to her

At Stage 3-2, make sure you spend some gold to hit level 6

Best Late Game Country Comp Strategy

This is where this team comp really takes off and becomes an absolute menace to deal with. You’ll have over 50 gold and be able to roll and buy a lot of Champions here. The focus should be first on obtaining the final Champions for the line-up, then getting two stars of them all. Once that’s done, you can go for a three-star Samira and three-star Urgot. Here’s how to build out your late game team:

In the front row, place Tahm Kench

Next to Tahm Kench, try to buy and place a Thresh

Next to Thresh, buy and place an Amumu

If you can find an Illaoi or Yorick, place them next to Amumu

The last unit in the front row next to Illaoi or Yorick will be Sett

Urgot remains in the same spot in the second row and Samira stays in her corner too

Vex is the final new addition, and her spot is in the bottom left-hand corner opposite Samira

This set-up will give you a very powerful board with bonuses from having 5 Country, 3 Bruiser, 2 Guardian, 2 Emo, 2 Mosher, and 2 Executioner synergy. For items, try to build out Sterak’s Gauge, Titan’s Resolve, and a Bloodthirster on Urgot. On Samira aim for Giant Slayer, Infinity Edge, and Last Whisper. If you can reach three stars on either of those Champions, you’ll be in an even more dominant position to close out the match.

That’s how you create a truly top tier team comp around the Country synergy with Samira as the Headliner in Teamfight Tactics Set 10. I’ve had great success with regular top three finishes using this strategy, so I hope you’ll get some good finishes with it as well!