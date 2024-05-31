Best Sethos Build in Genshin Impact

Sethos is one of the upcoming characters in Genshin Impact’s 4.7 update that will be released on June 5th, 2024. Get ready to build up this dependable Electro range DPS to add him to the team.

Recommended Videos

Sethos’ Abilities in Genshin Impact

Sethos is an Electro type whose weapon of choice is a bow. His abilities all concentrate on dealing damage from a distance. His Normal Attack deals three consecutive attacks. When players charge the attack, it will have different effects based on how long the attack is charged. The first charge will deal Electro DMG while the second charge will create a Shadowpierce shot but Shethos will not be able to move once aiming this shot.

Sethos’ Elemental Skill specializes in AOE Electro damage in an area just in front of him. If the Elemental Skill triggers one of the following, it will recover some Elemental Energy.

Electro-Charged

Superconduct

Oberloaded

Quicken

Aggravate

Hyperbloom

Electro Swirl reactions

His Elemental Burst will send Sethos into a meditative state that will convert Normal Attacks into Dusk Bolts, shots with the same power as his second charged shots. While in this state, Sethos is still able to move around freely. The Electro DMG will increase depending on his level of Elemental Mastery. These attacks count as Charged Attack DMG.

Best Artifacts for Sethos Build in Genshin Impact

Image via The Escapist

When looking for artifacts to best work in a Sethos build, players will need to equip him with artifacts that will boost his Elemental Mastery and Electro DMG. The best three sets for Sethos are Wanderer’s Troupe, Gilded Dreams, and Thundering Fury.

Wanderer’s Troupe and Gilded Dreams will both increase Sethos’ Elemental Mastery by 80. When players have four pieces of Wanderer’s Troupe equipped, Sethos will get an artifact bonus that will increase his Charged Attack DMG by 35%. When four pieces of Gilded Dreams is equipped, Sethos will get an artifact bonus that centers around triggering Elemental Reactions. Sethos will gain an increase in ATK by 14% for every party member with the same Elemental Type but will gain an Elemental Mastery increase by 50 for every party member with a different Elemental Type. This can be triggered every 8 seconds and can be triggered when not of the field.

Thundering Fury caters to Sethos’ Electro DMG. It will increase his Electro DMG by 15% when two pieces are equipped. When there are four pieces, damage caused by Overloaded, Electro-Charged, Superconduct, and Hyperbloom will increase by 40% and damage bonuses caused by Aggravate will increase by 20%.

Best Weapons for Sethos Build in Genshin Impact

Image via The Escapist

The best weapons for Sethos will boost Sethos’ CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG as well as complement his Charged Attacks and Elemental DMG. The three best weapons for Sethos are Hunter’s Path, Thundering Pulse, and The First Great Magic.

The First Great Magic and Thundering Pulse will increase CRIT DMG while Hunter’s Path will increase CRIT Rate and all three will increase Sethos’ base ATK.

Hunter’s Path has a Skill Effect that works perfectly with Sethos’ Charged Attacks and his abilities that center around his Elemental Mastery. With Hunter’s Path Sethos will gain a bonus in Elemental DMG. He will also gain the Tireless Hunt effect that will trigger when dealing a Charged Attack. This effect will increase his Charged Attack DMG by 160% of his Elemental Mastery and will last for 12 Charged Attacks.

The First Great Magic will increase Sethos’ Charged Attacks DMG by 16%. Depending on if a party member is the same or different Elemental type, they will either get a Gimmick stack or a Theatrics stack. These will increase the wielder’s ATK by 16%, 32%, and 48% or will increase the wielder’s Movement SPD by 4%, 7%, and 10% respectively. More of the same Elemental type will give Gimmick stacks and more of different Elemental types will give Theatrics stacks.

With Thundering Pulse equipped, Sethos will get an increase to his ATK by 20% and gain Thunder Emblem. This will stack by 12%, 24%, and 40% with each stack having individual durations. This will boost his Normal Attacks and Elemental Skill.

For more character builds for upcoming playable characters in Genshin Impact, check out Sigewinne’s character build guide.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more