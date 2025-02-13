While playing first-person games, a lot of folks experience motion sickness. Feeling like you’re going to spew all over your keyboard, coffee table, and/or cat is never fun, so if you’ve picked up Avowed and feel like you might erupt, here are the best settings to reduce motion sickness.

The Best Settings to Reduce Motion Sickness in Avowed

In most first-person games, the thing that generally makes you feel sick is head movement options and other things related to field of view and motion blur. The same is true of Avowed.

How to Remove Head Movement and Camera Shake

Let’s go into head movement and camera shake first, since in a lot of cases, getting rid of those is going to eliminate your motion sickness while playing Avowed. Go to Settings and click on the “Game” tab. Then, scroll down to the “Camera” section. Set the options as follows:

Third-Person View: Off or on. This doesn’t matter.

Off or on. This doesn’t matter. Head Bobbing: Off

Off Head Bobbing Strength: 0%

0% Local Camera Shake Strength: 0%

0% World Camera Shake Strength: 0%

0% Camera Sway Strength: 0%

0% Animated Camera Strength: 0%

In most cases, this should help you not experience motion sickness while playing Avowed. Feel free to play with the settings to get the right level of immersion that allows you to play the game without feeling awful.

How to Fix the Field of View and Motion Blur

In the event that removing head bobbing and camera shake don’t help, go to Settings and select the “Graphics” tab. Right at the top, under basic settings, you’ll see sliders for “Field of View” and “Motion Blur.” Here’s what you need to do:

Field of View: Lower the “Field of View” slider. It’s best to start low and to work your way back up if you’re finding that it’s causing issues. Find out where you’re most comfortable. This may take a few tries.

Lower the “Field of View” slider. It’s best to start low and to work your way back up if you’re finding that it’s causing issues. Find out where you’re most comfortable. This may take a few tries. Motion Blur: I find that removing “Motion Blur” or heavily reducing it helps me whenever I’m feeling motion sick. Like with “Field of View,” move it down to zero and adjust as necessary.

What If You’re Still Feeling Motion Sick?

If you’re still feeling motion sick, continue to play with those settings, and consider toggling in and out of first-person view into third-person view as necessary. However, if it feels like all is lost, don’t try and push through. Take a break, get some water (no, seriously), and try again later.

And those are our picks for the best settings to reduce motion sickness in Avowed.

Avowed is available now.

