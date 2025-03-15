How to Get the Best Shovel and Detector Combo in Desert Detectors

Searching for good Treasure can be a bit challenging at first, but it gets easier once you get a good Shovel and Detector Combo. However, you don’t want good; you want the best. To help you out on that journey, we prepared a guide on how to get the best Shovel and Detector in Desert Detectors.

Best Shovel and Detector Combo in Desert Detectors

You can buy Pharoh Detector and Shovel next to the Pyramid Merchant From spawn, head west to get to the Pyramids

By far, the best Shovel and Detector in Desert Detectors are the Pharoh Shovel and Pharoh Detector. Besides the fact that they have high stats, they also have very valuable Passive Abilities, especially the Pharoh’s Detector. You can find both of these at the Pyramids. To get there, look at the compass at the top of your screen and head west from the spawn area.

Item Details • Very high Speed and Power stats

• Passive Ability: 5% Increased effect of Pharoh’s Vision ability • High Speed and Range stats

• Passive Ability: 5% chance to find Cursed Treasure

Getting Cursed Treasures With Pharoh Detector

Cursed Items have increased value

Once you get your Pharoh’s Detector, you will be able to get Cursed Treasures. However, don’t get your hopes up on finding them easily. Pharoh’s Detector only has a 5% chance of finding a Cursed Treasure. So, you might have to dig for a while before you get your first one.

Cursed Treasures have higher selling prices than regular Treasures. For example, a regular chest costs 500 Sheckles, but a Cursed Chest costs 12,500 Sheckles. It would be best if you could find a Cursed Treasure on Rainbow Spot, as they have the highest-value Treasures.

How to Farm Sheckles for Pharoh Detector and Shovel

Pyramids are a great spot to find high-value treasures

In Desert Detectors, Pharoh Detector and Shovel are the best for a reason, and their high prices make that quite obvious. You will need a staggering 2,000,000 Sheckles for the Detector and an additional 575,000 Sheckles for the Shovel.

Getting that amount will take you some time. So, to speed that up, you want to be looking for Rainbow, Red, and Yellow spots at the Pyramids or the Plains behind the Pyramids. That region has slightly different Treasures that can be more valuable than the usual ones.

There is no optimal way to find these spots, but you should try finding a Rainbow spot first. After finding a Rainbow spot, the next one may be nearby. So, make sure to always recheck near the holes that you have already dug.

Once you get your rare Treasures, you want to sell them. Still, before you do that, it might be a good idea first to smelt some of those items at the Blacksmith. By smelting Treasures, you can upgrade them to a Polished, Shiny, or Gold variant, which you can later sell for way more Sheckles than you usually would.

How to Smelt Found Treasures

You can smelt your valuable treasures at the Smelter NPC in Dusthaven Smelting treasures can take up to a few hours You can find the Smelter NPC inside the Blacksmith Building

You can find the Blacksmith Building in Dusthaven, the area where you spawn. Inside the Blacksmith Building, you will find an NPC that can smelt the Treasures that you found. Make sure to hold the Treasures that you want to smelt. We suggest smelting Sphynx, Fighting Jett, Pharoh’s Pillar, or Submarine since they have the highest selling price.

You can pick up your Treasures once smelting is complete, but it can take up to 4-12 hours, depending on the rarity of the Treasure. The smelting process is active even while you are offline.

That concludes our guide on how to get the best Shovel and Detector Combo in Desert Detectors. If you want to claim some freebies, make sure to check out our Desert Detectors codes.

