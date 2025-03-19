In a game like Assassin’s Creed Shadows, there are so many different ways to go about killing your targets. For Naoe, it’s more about stealth and assassination, working in the shadows and using your tools to overcome the odds. But that doesn’t mean she is not suitable for direct confrontations; you just have to plan for it. For players hoping to make the most out of her, here are the best skills to get first for Naoe in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Recommended Videos

Best Skills to Get First for Naoe in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

In terms of early skills, we are looking at just the ones up to Knowledge Rank 3, which you can get to fairly quickly as long as you are consistent with the open world activities in the starting regions.

Katana

Image Source: Ubisoft via The Escapist

Dodge Attack – Katana Passive (Knowledge Rank 1, 1 Mastery Point)

Melee Expert – Global Passive (Knowledge Rank 1, 1/2/3 Mastery Points)

Counter Attack – Katana Passive (Knowledge Rank 2, 3 Mastery Points)

Eviscerate – Katana Ability (Knowledge Rank 3, 5 Mastery Points)

With these skills, you are looking at being a defensive force always ready to punish aggressive enemies. If you are great at dodging and deflecting, then you will have every opportunity to counter, deal more significant damage with the buffs, and finish the fight off with Eviscerate.

Kusarigama

Image Source: Ubisoft via The Escapist

Entanglement – Kusarigama Passive (Knowledge Rank 1, 1 Mastery Point)

Affliction Builder – Global Passive (Knowledge Rank 1, 1/2/3 Mastery Points)

Big Catch – Kusarigama Passive (Knowledge Rank 2, 2 Mastery Points)

Multi-Target Expert – Global Passive (Knowledge Rank 3, 1 /2/3 Mastery Points)

Cyclone Blast – Kusarigama Ability (Knowledge Rank 3, 7 Mastery Points)

These skills make you a force to be reckoned with when up against groups or a sole target. Entanglement is great for affliction buildup using the right weapon abilities, and upgrading it means you can throw even large enemies around for extra damage. Naturally, the other skills here make it easier to deal with multiple foes, and keep them from getting too close, while giving them a bashing to remember.

Tanto

Image Source: Ubisoft via The Escapist

Shadow Piercer – Tanto Ability (Knowledge Rank 1, 5 Mastery Points)

Gap Seeker – Global Passive (Knowledge Rank 1, 1/2/3 Mastery Points)

Backstab – Tanto Passive (Knowledge Rank 2, 3 Mastery Points)

Backstabber – Global Passive (Knowledge Rank 2, 1/2/3 Mastery Points)

Back Breaker – Tanto Passive (Knowledge Rank 3, 3 Mastery Points)

It’s all about amplifying damage with the tanto, and these skills will do just that with added damage and exploiting Vulnerable enemies. Even armored enemies will fear your sharp blade, and using your R2/RT attack to spin behind ensures you can always target the backs for more damage.

Image Source: Ubisoft via The Escapist

Smoke Bomb – Tools Passive (Knowledge Rank 1, 1 Mastery Point)

Larger Tool Bag I – Tools Passive (Knowledge Rank 2, 2 Mastery Points)

Shinobi Bell – Tools Passive (Knowledge Rank 2, 1 Mastery Point)

Enduring Haze – Tools Passive (Knowledge Rank 2, 2 Mastery Points)

Kunai Assassination Damage I – Tools Passive (Knowledge Rank 2, 3 Mastery Points)

Shuriken – Tools Passive (Knowledge Rank 2, 2 Mastery Points)

These tools will allow you to manipulate guards in all sorts of ways, clearing the path for your actual target. Use the Shuriken to destroy alarm bells or trigger explosives, the Shinobi Bell to lure enemies away, and the Kunai for longer-ranged kills. And if you get spotted, use the Smoke Bomb to escape or unleash a chain of assassinations, the choice is yours.

Shinobi

Image Source: Ubisoft via The Escapist

Ascension Boost – Shinobi Passive (Knowledge Rank 2, 2 Mastery Points)

Vault – Shinobi Passive (Knowledge Rank 2, 1 Mastery Point)

Igan Roll – Shinobi Passive (Knowledge Rank 2, 1 Mastery Point)

Heighten Senses – Shinobi Ability (Knowledge Rank 3, 5 Mastery Points)

Using these skills will keep you out of sight and on your way to your goal without alerting the enemy. Climbing faster comes in handy in all situations, as is reducing fall damage, and having the ability to slow down time means you have more margin for error when navigating crowded areas.

Assassin

Image Source: Ubisoft via The Escapist

Executioner – Global Passive (Knowledge Rank 1, 1/2/3 Mastery Points)

Improved Ground Assassinate – Assassin Passive (Knowledge Rank 2, 3 Mastery Points)

Double Assassinate – Assassin Passive (Knowledge Rank 2, 3 Mastery Points)

Assassination Damage I – Assassin Passive (Knowledge Rank 2, 3 Mastery Points)

Reinforced Blade – Assassin Passive (Knowledge Rank 3, 4 Mastery Points)

Best used with a Tanto as one of your main weapons, now you will have an easier time taking out targets with a swift strike using the Hidden Blade. Dual assassinations are always handy, as is taking down larger and stronger foes. Just don’t get overzealous, as you will eventually meet enemies with more health that can thwart assassination attempts until you upgrade your skills accordingly.

And there you have it, the best skills to get first for Naoe in Assassin’s Creed Shadows under each skill tree to become the best assassinating shinobi in all of Japan. For more help, be sure to search The Escapist.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy