With dual protagonists that are leading the charge, Assassin’s Creed Shadows provides players with different ways to solve problems. Similarly, when it comes to skills that make you better and stronger, there are a bunch of enticing choices as well. For players looking to kit out Yasuke as the beast he is meant to be in the early parts of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, here are the best skills to get early on in the game.

Best Skills to Get First for Yasuke in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Long Katana

Image Source: Ubisoft via The Escapist

Sheathed Attack – Long Katana Passive (Knowledge Rank 1, 2 Mastery Points)

Riposte – Long Katana Passive (Knowledge Rank 1, 2 Mastery Points)

Energizing Defense – Long Katana Passive (Knowledge Rank 2, 2 Mastery Points)

Payback – Long Katana Ability (Knowledge Rank 3, 5 Mastery Points)

Not only can you defend and punish, but you will also strike the enemy hard with your attacks and get back any lost health at the same time. This set of skills should keep you healthy throughout any combat encounters in the game for quite some time.

Naginata

Image Source: Ubisoft via The Escapist

Far Reach – Naginata Passive (Knowledge Rank 1, 2 Mastery Points)

One Man Army – Global Passive (Knowledge Rank 1, 1/2/3 Mastery Points)

Lethal Reach – Naginata Passive (Knowledge Rank 3, 2 Mastery Points)

Impale – Naginata Ability (Knowledge Rank 3, 5 Mastery Points)

Keeping enemies at bay doesn’t mean you can’t hurt them. Instead, it is the preferred scenario for the Naginata, giving you extra damage and critical chance. This is exceptionally potent when faced with crowds, and when they get too close, use Impale to clear a path or to gather the enemies together for concentrated damage.

Kanabo

Image Source: Ubisoft via The Escapist

Forward Momentum – Kanabo Passive (Knowledge Rank 1, 1 Mastery Point)

Spine Breaker – Kanabo Ability (Knowledge Rank 1, 3 Mastery Points)

Power Surge – Kanabo Passive (Knowledge Rank 2, 3 Mastery Points)

Crushing Shockwave – Kanabo Ability (Knowledge Rank 3, 5 Mastery Points)

Get that extra power with added speed using these skills, and you will melt most enemies that choose to fight. Crushing Shockwave will help with crowds, and you can always use Spine Breaker to buy some time to heal up and regroup, before delivering a crushing ground strike.

Teppo

Image Source: Ubisoft via The Escapist

Steady Hand – Teppo Passive (Knowledge Rank 1, 2 Mastery Points)

Armor Damage – Global Passive (Knowledge Rank 1, 1/2/3 Mastery Points)

Concentration – Teppo Passive (Knowledge Rank 2, 2 Mastery Points)

Teppo Tempo – Teppo Passive (Knowledge Rank 2, 1 Mastery Point)

Explosive Surprise – Teppo Ability (Knowledge Rank 3, 3 Mastery Points)

Reload Speed – Teppo Passive (Knowledge Rank 3, 1/2/3 Mastery Points)

A great way to start and end a fight, use the Teppo’s huge damage to even the odds. Slowing down time and improving reload speed go hand in hand, and you can always create space using Explosive Surprise or Teppo Tempo before reverting to melee weapons for the kill.

Samurai

Image Source: Ubisoft via The Escapist

Brutal Assassination – Samurai Passive (Knowledge Rank 1, 2 Mastery Points)

Regeneration- Global Passive (Knowledge Rank 1, 1/2/3 Mastery Points)

Improved Brutal Assassination – Samurai Passive (Knowledge Rank 2, 2 Mastery Points)

Assassination Damage I – Samurai Passive (Knowledge Rank 3, 3 Mastery Points)

Impenetrable Defense – Samurai Ability (Knowledge Rank 3, 4 Mastery Points)

Assassinations are not just for Naoe, and Yasuke can take out even Elites with his version of the signature move. Regeneration is also great to have across the board, restoring health with every kill, and if you are in a pinch, Impenetrable Defense will lend you a hand in keeping you safe.

Bow

Image Source: Ubisoft via The Escapist

Swift Hand – Bow Passive (Knowledge Rank 1, 1/2/3 Mastery Points)

Marksman’s Shot – Bow Passive (Knowledge Rank 1, 1 Mastery Point)

Larger Quiver I – Bow Passive (Knowledge Rank 2, 3 Mastery Points)

Silent Arrows – Bow Passive (Knowledge Rank 2, 2 Mastery Points)

Kyudo Master – Bow Passive (Knowledge Rank 3, 2 Mastery Points)

Silent Arrows II – Bow Passive (Knowledge Rank 3, 3 Mastery Points)

These skills will help Yasuke with removing obstacles before they spot him, and even those with armor can be brought down with concentrated fire and faster reload and draw speeds.

That’s everything you need to know about all the best skills to get for Yasuke first in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. If you need more help with the game, be sure to check out the rest of The Escapist.

