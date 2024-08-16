A photo of the Green Bay Packers celebrating a recovered fumble in an article detailing the best sliders for realistic gameplay in Madden NFL 25
Screenshot via The Escapist
Best Sliders for Realistic Gameplay in Madden 25

Swap these settings around as soon as possible for the most realistic experience.
Shaun Cichacki
Published: Aug 16, 2024

If you’re one of the many who have purchased Madden NFL 25 for realism, you may need to do some tweaking. Switching sliders around is easy, but finding the best for realistic gameplay can be hard – here are the best settings for sliders in Madden 25.

Jump To:

How To Adjust Sliders in Madden NFL 25

An image of the Settings page in Madden NFL 25 in an article detailing the best sliders for Realistic Gameplay
Screenshot via The Escapist

Switching around your sliders is rather easy once you discover where they’re actually hiding. To access the gameplay sliders, you’ll need to head into the Settings Menu in Madden NFL 25, where you’ll have access to the following options:

  • Game Options
  • Cross-Play
  • Accessibility
  • Penalties
  • Player Skill
  • CPU Skill
  • Visual Feedback
  • Volume Control
  • Game Controls
  • Auto-Subs
  • Graphics

We’ll be focusing on these categories to ensure that we’ve got the most realistic experience to date: Game Options, Penalties, Player Skill & CPU Skill.

All Game Option Sliders in Madden NFL 25

At the bottom of the Game Options selection, players can mix and match sliders for things such as Injuries and Fatigue, so pick these options for the best feeling results:

Physics-Based Tackling ResultsMinimum ValueMaximum Value
Injuries2535
Fatigue6070
Player Speed Parity Tackle5060
Physics Based Tackling Results5060

All Penalty Sliders in Madden NFL 25

Penalties can make or break a game, so knowing exactly where they should be following the NFL is important. Set your sliders to the following for the best results in the league:

Slider NameMinimum ValueMaximum Value
Offside7080
False Start7585
Offensive Holding8595
Facemask6070
Illegal Block in the Back5060
Roughing The Passer4050
Defensive Pass Interference6575

All Player Skill Sliders in Madden NFL 25

Player Skill Sliders can help or hinder, depending on how you’ve been playing over the years. By switching these around, they can make you the GOAT on the field or make you rethink your strategies. Swap them for these if you’re feeling like you’re a true pro:

Slider NameMinimum ValueMaximum Value
QB Accuracy4050
Pass Blocking4050
WR Catching4555
Run Blocking3040
Ball Security5060
Reaction Time5060
Interceptions2030
Pass Coverage4555
Tackling4050
FG Power5060
FG Accuracy3545
Punt Power5060
Punt Accuracy5060
Kickoff Power5060

All CPU Skill Sliders in Madden NFL 25

Facing off against the CPU is one of the best ways to prepare for online multiplayer, so be prepared for anything that your opponents are going to toss your way. Change up the sliders to have an equally matched game:

Slider NameMinimum ValueMaximum Value
QB Accuracy4050
Pass Blocking4050
WR Catching4555
Run Blocking3040
Ball Security5060
Reaction Time5060
Interceptions2030
Pass Coverage4555
Tackling4050
FG Power5060
FG Accuracy3545
Punt Power5060
Punt Accuracy5060
Kickoff Power5060

Do Sliders Affect Online Play?

Thankfully, you won’t need to worry about other players jacking their Player Skill stats to the max and dominating the online scene. There is a set slider that can’t be altered for the online portion of the game, and you’ll need to use your skills to destroy the opposition.

And that’s everything you’ll need to know about swapping sliders for realistic gameplay in Madden NFL 25.

Madden NFL 25 is available now.

