Playing through Final Fantasy 16 involves an absolute ton of combat, and early on you’ll want to be keeping yourself nice and strong to make sure you’re whooping some ass and not the one receiving the whooping. One of the best ways to do this is to ensure you’re staying up to date on the availability of weapons and making the upgrade when a strong new option becomes available. So with that in mind, here are the best starting weapons in Final Fantasy 16 (FF16), factoring in crafting upgrades.

Early Final Fantasy 16 Weapon Progression & Getting the Best Starting Weapons

One of the weapons that you start out with in Final Fantasy 16, the Broadsword, is not the best weapon. However, it can be serviceable if you upgrade to +1 at the Blacksmith to carry you through until you’re able to buy or craft the next best weapon for early gameplay, the Longsword. Not only is the Longsword stronger, but it also has an easy upgrade to +1 as well to give it even more of an edge over the Broadsword. A bit further into the story you’ll gain enough materials to upgrade it to +2 as well for an even better damage increase. This will help your Clive feel much stronger early on!

The +2 Longsword should carry you through until you get your first major upgrade, which will come after you defeat a key milestone boss in the story. I won’t go into detail to avoid spoilers here as it is such a story-driven game, but once you find yourself able to craft the purple-rarity sword Stormcry, its excellent base 135 attack and 135 stagger stats will be a significant upgrade and well worth making and equipping. The Stormcry will be all you need for quite a while after, so this will cover you for the rest of the early stages of the game.

On the loose topic of best starting weapons, that’s the best way to progress through the weapon options early on in Final Fantasy 16. It’s quite easy to keep Clive nice and strong as long as you keep on top of your weapon crafting and upgrades and don’t forget about drops; you can get some nice jewelry slot gear as you defeat enemies to boost your ability damage as well!