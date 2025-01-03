Best Stats and Levelling Guide in Jujutsu Infinite

Getting to that level 420 in Jujutsu Infinite can take a while, and you might be wondering which Skill you should max out first. In this guide, we’ll tell you how to get to that max level fast, as well as which stats you should focus on. Without further ado, let’s begin.

How to level up fast in Jujutsu Infinite

The best way to level up fast is to play purple Missions (Capture Missions) over and over again while using the Dorayaki item (which boosts your EXP for a short while). We tested out all other methods, and by far, this is the best one. Capture Points missions can be done in minutes (if not less). Always reroll your missions until you get Purple Capture ones if you want to EXP farm.

We’ve heard some players say Daily Quests are the best source of EXP, and after much testing, we determined that really isn’t the case. The EXP you get from Daily Quests can be decent but it’s almost nothing when compared to a speedy Capture Mission.

Best Stats in Jujutsu Infinite

As much as we’d love to tell you there’s one status that’s fit for all builds, that’s just not the case. Depending on whether you want to focus on PvE or PvP, you’re going to be boosting different stats.

Best Stats for PvE

If you want to kill bosses, farm mobs, do raids, and all that other good stuff, you’re gonna want to focus on the following status, in order from top to bottom.

Technique

Focus

Doman Expansion

Health

Technique is definitely your top priority because this means you do more damage. As a PvE build you’ll want to clear mobs and bosses fast, and that all boils down to technique. Focus helps activate Maximum Moves, Domain Expansions are necessary if you have Legendary and Special Grade Innate Cursed Techniques. Lastly, you always need a bit of Health in case you start taking damage.

Best Stats for PvP

If you want to clash with other players and emerge victorious, invest in the following status (again, from top to bottom).

Strength and Weapon

Health

Technique

Focus

Firstly, while you invest heavily into your Strength, it’s equally important to have a weapon that packs a punch. Since you’ll be trading blows with other players, your Health is extra important so you don’t end up dead too early. Technique and Focus are also important but they come after your survivability and Strength are at their absolute peak.

That’s all there is to it. Have fun leveling fast and making your ultimate PvE or PvP build. If you haven’t already, check out our Jujutsu Infinite codes guide to get some in-game freebies.

