Best Superi 46 Loadout in MW3 Season 4

The Superi 46 Sub Machine Gun is one of the most unique Call of Duty weapons in recent memory. While it shoots pistol ammo, it’s more similar to an Assault Rifle, meaning it fills very a unique role. Here’s how to make the best Superi 46 Loadout in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 4.

Superi 46 Attachments in MW3

Of course, the most important part of any CoD class happens in the gunsmith. The Superi 46 has a versatile platform, which can be modified to fit several unique roles. Due to its high accuracy and low rate of fire, we’ve found it excels best in mid-range. It can best many Assault Rifles due to its fast handling. Our recommended attachments capitalize on that.

Monolith 4.6 Stock

This Stock attachment vastly improves the accuracy of this SMG without sacrificing too much mobility or handling. Recoil Gun Kick sees the most improvement at a reduction of 14%, followed by Horizontal and Vertical Recoil, which get a 9% reduction each. Players might feel the penalty of the time it takes to ADS increasing by 7%. However, this next attachment more than makes up for it.

Bore 99 Short Barrel

The Bore 99 cuts down the length of the Superi 46 significantly, providing a huge boost to mobility and handling. Its downsides include a 5% increase to all three types of Recoil and a a small decrease to Damage Ranges and Bullet Velocity. However, those won’t be felt much at the ranges at which this weapon excels. What is noticeable is the 13% faster Aim Down Sights speed. This brings the time to ADS to under 200ms, which is lightning-fast. This barrel also helps Hipfire and Tac Stance spread, which will benefit in extreme CQC situations where the Superi 46 struggles.

ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider

This is probably the most used muzzle attachment in MW3, and for good reason. Not only does it hide the muzzle flash, reducing how long you’re on the minimap, but it also adds accuracy. Vertical Recoil, Horizontal Recoil, and Firing Aim stability all get noticeable benefits as well, which will help you stay on target.

FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip

This foregrip helps with Horizontal Recoil at the cost of a slight increase to Vertical. However, this greatly reduces the bounciness of the recoil pattern, helping to make it almost only vertical. This is easy to compensate for, and the reduction in Horizontal Recoil will help to keep shots on target. It also gets a buff in Aiming Idle Sway and Aim Walking Steadiness, both of which are great bonuses.

SZ 1MW PEQ

This laser adds one more boost to aiming stability, ensuring you feel very little sway when aiming down sights. It has no downsides and is purely a stat-boosting attachment. If you don’t love the iron sights on the Superi 46, feel free to swap this out for your favorite optic.

Vest & Perks for the Superi 46

For your Vest with this class, the Engineer is a great pick. This will help to counter enemy equipment, provide a second gear slot, and allow for two Tacticals. We suggest taking two Stims so you can heal up fast.

For Perks, the Marksman Gloves stack with all our attachments to reduce Idle Sway to virtually Zero. It also helps reduce flinch when shot, which can help stay on target and challenge players at long range. I like the All-Terrain Boots to give me faster, classic CoD movement. Covert Sneakers are a great option as well. The Mag Holster helps reload faster, which helps since this weapon’s reload animation is relatively slow for an SMG. Lastly, the Mission Control Comlink can help you get Score Streaks faster, allowing you to provide recon for you and your team and gain air superiority.

And that’s the best Superi 46 loadout in MW3 Season 4.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

